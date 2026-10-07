Nana's Place Introduces Gentle, Low-Stimulation Children's Programming Built Around Real Animals

Stacy“Nana” Rolfe and the animal friends of Nana's Place, a new calm, live-action children's series filmed at R&R Ranch in Wildwood, Missouri.

Live-action series uses real animals, intentional pacing and everyday moments to encourage observation, language, empathy and connection.

- Stacy "Nana" RolfeSAINT LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- What if children's media didn't have to constantly compete for a child's attention?That question is at the heart of Nana's Place, a live-action children's series filmed entirely at R&R Ranch Miniature Horse Sanctuary in Wildwood, Missouri, where creator and host Stacy“Nana” Rolfe invites children to slow down, look closely, listen and learn alongside the real animals who call the sanctuary home.Created with young viewers in mind, but increasingly relevant to conversations among parents, educators, therapists and health and wellness professionals, Nana's Place takes an intentionally different approach to children's programming.There are no animated characters racing across the screen. No rapid-fire graphics. No constant scene changes designed to recapture attention.Instead, there is Nana.And Martha the miniature horse. Milton the miniature donkey. Franklin the Holland Lop bunny. Handsome the golden retriever. And other animals whose real personalities, relationships and stories become opportunities for children to learn.Made slow, on purpose.Each episode gives viewers time to observe an animal, hear new vocabulary, notice colors and sounds, ask questions and experience simple moments without immediately moving on to the next stimulus.For parents and professionals navigating questions around children, screen time and overstimulation, that simplicity is intentional.“I wanted to create the kind of program I wished I could find for my own grandchildren,” said Rolfe.“Something gentle. Something real. Something that didn't feel like it was asking a child to keep up every second. Children are naturally curious. Sometimes we just need to give them enough quiet to notice what's already there.”More Than EntertainmentThe first season of Nana's Place, now available on YouTube, includes eight episodes exploring animals, colors, communication, grooming, nature and caring for other living things.But beneath those topics is another layer of learning.Children are encouraged to observe before reacting, listen carefully, identify emotions, practice kindness, learn new words and recognize that animals-and people-communicate in different ways.Those themes can extend beyond the screen.For educators, episodes can provide starting points for classroom conversations about animals, nature, vocabulary, emotions and kindness.For parents and caregivers, Nana's Place creates opportunities for co-viewing and conversation: What did you notice? How do you think Martha felt? What colors did you see? How can we show kindness to an animal-or to a friend?For professionals working in child development, wellness, therapeutic or sensory-conscious environments, the series offers an example of children's media built around predictability, real-world observation and a deliberately unhurried pace.Nana's Place is not presented as therapy or a replacement for professional care. Rather, its creators hope it can become a thoughtful resource for adults looking for gentler media experiences for children.Real Animals. Real Relationships. Real Curiosity.R&R Ranch is a working miniature horse sanctuary, and the animals children meet on screen actually live there. Their personalities aren't invented for television, and their relationships with Nana existed long before cameras arrived.That authenticity allows ordinary moments to become meaningful ones.A horse approaching Nana can become a lesson about trust. Grooming can introduce conversations about care and responsibility. A walk through the woods becomes an invitation to notice leaves, sounds, colors and changes in nature. Meeting an animal with a unique personality can begin a larger conversation about patience, differences and empathy.The result is programming that doesn't simply ask,“Did this hold a child's attention?”It asks another question:“What did the child have time to notice?”Building a Caring CurriculumSeason One of Nana's Place is currently available on YouTube, along with bonus programming that expands the world of the ranch.The team is also exploring development of a broader“Caring Curriculum” designed to help parents, educators and other professionals extend lessons introduced in each episode through conversation prompts, vocabulary, kindness lessons and simple activities.A second season is being conceptualized, with plans to expand both the number of episodes and educational resources surrounding the series.The goal isn't to make childhood move faster.It is to create a little more room for children to experience it.To watch Nana's Place, learn more about the series and meet the animals of R&R Ranch, visit WatchNanasPlace or the Nana's Place YouTube channel.

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Nana's Place Introduces Gentle, Low-Stimulation Children's Programming Built Around Real Animals News Provided By XPLOR October 07, 2026, 17:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



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