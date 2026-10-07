Steinberg Law Firm Secures $1.9 Million Settlement After Truck Driver Caught Using Phone For Online Gambling In Charleston Crash

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)– Steinberg Law Firm has reached a $1.9 million Charleston truck accident settlement on behalf of 3 clients who were injured in a commercial truck wreck on King Street in Charleston, a case that focused attention on distracted driving and the use of mobile phones by professional drivers.

Four people total were injured in the collision on King Street. The evidence indicated that the truck was speeding in the moments leading up to the impact.

Truck accident attorney Wilson Jackson of Steinberg Law Firm represented three of the people injured and served as lead litigator among the three injury law firms involved in the case. During the course of the matter, Jackson and his legal team obtained and reviewed the truck's dash camera footage. It revealed how the driver was using their cell phone seconds before the serious truck crash. That video evidence became a central piece of the liability investigation.

Jackson then sought a forensic download of the driver's phone. Data from the device showed that the driver was engaged in online gambling activity at the time of the wreck. Comparing that data against the driver's work and driving logs showed the phone use was not a one-time lapse: in the months before the collision, the driver had exchanged more than 20 text messages with their own manager while driving.

In the weeks before the crash, the truck's dash camera system had also sent the manager multiple notifications that the driver was using their phone behind the wheel, yet the company took no disciplinary action and provided no remedial training.

The clients sustained a range of serious physical injuries as a result of the impact, requiring medical treatment and follow-up care. Mr. Jackson handled discovery, court hearings, and settlement talks with the trucking company on behalf of his three clients, who obtained recoveries of $1.5 million, $400,000, and $90,000. His work in the case also supported the fourth passenger's claim.

The parties resolved the claims through a $1.9 million gross settlement. The amount represents the total recovery for all three clients, prior to deduction of attorney fees, costs, and expenses.

Mr. Jackson said the circumstances of the case fit into a broader pattern of technology-related distractions on the road, particularly in the commercial trucking context.

“Mobile phones and online platforms have introduced new forms of distraction that can have serious consequences when a driver is responsible for a large truck,” Mr. Jackson said.“The data in this case underscored how quickly a moment of inattention can change the lives of people sharing the road.”

The matter also raised questions about the monitoring and enforcement of company policies governing drivers' phone use. While the settlement brings this case to a close, the underlying issues mirror national debates over how technology, safety rules, and corporate oversight intersect in the trucking industry.

Wilson Jackson also settled another truck wreck case involving a tow truck for $600,000. As with all civil resolutions, the outcome is specific to the facts of this case, the injuries involved, and the applicable law. Steinberg Law Firm notes that past results, including this $1.9 million settlement, do not predict or guarantee results in other cases.

Founded in 1927 and based in the Charleston area, Steinberg Law Firm represents clients in personal injury, truck and auto collisions, workers' compensation, and related matters across South Carolina. The firm's attorneys frequently handle claims involving commercial vehicles and allegations of distracted or unsafe driving.

The Steinberg Law Firm has been assisting victims of negligence in South Carolina since 1927, including personal injury, workers' compensation, and car accidents. For more information, please contact the firm at 843-720-2800.

Steinberg Law Firm

3955 Faber Place Drive, Suite 300 North Charleston, SC 29405

(843) 720-2800

personal-injury/truck-accidents/

Press Contact: Patti Baron

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Steinberg Law Firm Secures $1.9 Million Settlement After Truck Driver Caught Using Phone for Online Gambling in Charleston Crash News Provided By Law Firm Newswire October 07, 2026, 17:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.