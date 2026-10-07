National Psoriasis Foundation Announces Major Grant Investment In Curing Psoriatic Disease

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NPF begins a global push to unearth and address the remaining milestones on the path to a cure for psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis.

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- At this moment, applications from 6 continents are under review by the National Psoriasis Foundation's (NPF) leading experts in psoriatic disease. Each project aims to answer the essential questions that remain as the community advances toward a world without psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis (PsA).“We have earned our way to this incredible moment in history, where we now stand within view of durable remission, highly effective personalized medicine, and soon, a cure for psoriatic disease,” said Leah M. Howard, J.D., the President and CEO of the National Psoriasis Foundation.“Our mission has always called for us to stand alongside our community and support those of us impacted by psoriatic disease. It also mandates that we do not let the challenges of today slow our progress toward a cure,” added Howard.“While we still have crucial work to do to better the lives of everyone with psoriasis or PsA today, we simultaneously find ourselves at a place where research and clinical knowledge have us closer to achieving a cure than ever before."Earlier this year, NPF announced the bolstering of the Milestones to a Cure Grant and solicited applications from the best minds in dermatology, rheumatology, and psoriatic disease research. The community of investigators responded with over 80 applications from around the world. After review and thorough consideration of each, NPF will announce 4 Milestones to a Cure Grant awardees in early 2027. Each investigation will receive funding of $500,000 to explore the final milestones that must be surpassed to get to a cure.“With $2 million in NPF donor supported funding, we will be able to excavate and explore the obstacles in our way, and we'll be able to do it with some of the best researchers in the world leading the way,” said Guy Eakin, Ph.D., the Chief Scientific and Medical Officer for NPF.“NPF's donors, researchers, and clinicians have pushed us forward for 60 years to get us to this vantage point, where a cure is coming into view.”NPF has awarded more than $40 million in psoriatic disease research funding leading to more than 600 published studies and more than $50 million in subsequent federal funding.People living with psoriatic disease have informed every decision made by NPF since its inception. That means NPF research initiatives have always been aligned with helping people with their highest needs. Through it all, the NPF community has kept a cure as the ultimate end goal. These Milestones to Cure investments will fuel significant progress toward that cure.“We have most certainly revolutionized psoriatic disease since our founding 60 years ago by a patient frustrated and alone in her ability to live with the debilitating nature of this disease. We have evolved from a patient advocacy group to the leading expert in psoriasis and PsA. There is not one drug in the current arsenal of psoriatic medications that an NPF clinician or researcher has not been intimately involved with,” said Carol Ostrow, Chair of the NPF Board of Directors.“This $2 million board-driven investment is our testament to the power of our patient resources and the brilliance of our clinical partners. We have every intention that Milestones to a Cure will reach its goal to end the disease and ease all of the burdens associated with this immune-mediated disease.”The NPF Milestones to a Cure awards are only possible with continued donor support and generosity. To make a gift to drive progress, or to simply learn more about the Milestones program, visit psoriasis/milestones-to-a-cure.About The National Psoriasis FoundationNPF is the largest nonprofit funder of psoriatic disease research in the world and the leading organization representing individuals with psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. The mission of NPF is to drive efforts to cure psoriatic disease and improve the lives of more than 8 million individuals in the United States affected by this chronic immune-mediated disease. Learn more at psoriasis.

Matt Werbach

National Psoriasis Foundation

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National Psoriasis Foundation Announces Major Grant Investment in Curing Psoriatic Disease News Provided By National Psoriasis Foundation October 07, 2026, 17:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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