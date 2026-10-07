ISSO National Badminton Championship Concludes With 590 Shuttlers

The International School Sports Organisation (ISSO) National Badminton Championship 2026–27 concluded at Prometheus School, Noida, bringing together 590 student-athletes from 106 international curriculum schools across India for five days of high-quality competitive badminton.

Held from October 1–5, 2026, the National Championship featured Boys' and Girls' competitions across the U14, U17 and U19 age categories, with both individual and team events, according to a press release from ISSO. Prometheus School proved to be a fabulous host, providing an outstanding competition environment for the young shuttlers. The matches were conducted in the school's air-conditioned indoor badminton hall with eight world-standard courts, enabling a championship of this scale to be conducted efficiently while providing athletes with a professional competition experience.

Growing Scale of the Championship

Mukesh Sharma, Founder Chairperson & CEO of Prometheus School, is a passionate sports enthusiast and a strong supporter of creating quality sporting opportunities for young athletes. Speaking about the growing scale of the championship, Gaurav Dixit, Founding Director, ISSO, said, "The growing numbers at the ISSO National Badminton Championship reflect the confidence that schools, athletes and parents have placed in quality competitions. For us, growth is not simply about having more participants; it is about consistently providing well-organised tournaments, strong competition, good infrastructure and meaningful pathways for young athletes. Having 590 players from 106 schools competing here is extremely encouraging and reinforces our commitment to keep raising the standard of school sport in India.”

Individual Championship Winners

The individual championships witnessed strong performances across all three age categories. Madhav Sharma of Jayshree Periwal Global School won the U14 Boys title, while Vanya Choudhary of Prometheus School Noida emerged U14 Girls champion. Vanya defeated Shanaya Tak of Rustomjee Cambridge International School Virar in the final, while Madhav Sharma defeated R. Rakshan of The Indian Public School to claim the Boys title.

In U17, Muhammad Ayaan Patel of Fountainhead School claimed the Boys title after defeating Pratim Manihar of Witty International School, Mumbai in the final. Manisha Thirukonda Vishnu Kumar of SNBP World School, Pune won the Girls championship, defeating Chaarvi Petta of The Gaudium School.

At the U19 level, Daksh Gehlot of Rockwoods International School won the Boys title after overcoming Pushkar Shriram of Sanjay Ghodawat International School in the final. Siona Gala of Fountainhead School emerged champion in the Girls category, defeating Teestha Gaonkar of Oberoi International School, Goregaon Campus.

Team Event Champions

The team events were equally competitive, with strong performances across all six categories. Yellow Train School won the U14 Boys title, defeating Rustomjee Cambridge International School Virar 2-0 in the final, while hosts Prometheus School Noida took the U14 Girls championship with a 2-0 victory over Mayo College Girls School. Fountainhead School emerged U17 Boys champion after defeating Indus International School Bengaluru 2-0 in the final, while The Chintels School won the U17 Girls title, overcoming The Gaudium School 2-0. In U19, Rockwoods International School claimed the Boys team championship with a 2-0 win over Sanjay Ghodawat International School, while Fountainhead School won the Girls team title after defeating Jayshree Periwal International School 2-1 in the final.

ISSO expressed its appreciation to Prometheus School, Mukesh Sharma and the entire organising team for their exceptional hospitality and seamless execution of the National Championship. With participation continuing to grow year after year, ISSO remains committed to building structured, high-quality national competitions and clear progression pathways, enabling student-athletes to develop from school sport towards national and international platforms. (ANI)

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