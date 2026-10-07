Can't Stop Will Of People: Rahul On Protest Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday thanked INDIA bloc MPs for standing together during the Opposition's protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and vowed to continue the agitation, saying that attempts to stop marches or deny meetings with the Election Commission could not suppress the“will of the people”.

In a post on X, Gandhi praised the Opposition MPs who participated in the protests in Parliament and on the streets, including near Jantar Mantar.“I am thankful to every INDIA alliance MP standing firm in defence of our democracy - in Parliament, outside on the streets, and today near Jantar Mantar. They can stop a march. They can refuse a meeting. But they cannot stop the will of our people,” Gandhi said.“Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Gyanesh Kumar and the entire system will be brought to justice,” he added.

INDIA Bloc March Stopped, Leaders Detained

Gandhi's remarks came after INDIA bloc MPs were stopped by Delhi Police while attempting to proceed towards Jantar Mantar for a protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Gandhi was among the Opposition MPs detained during the protest and was taken to Barakhamba Road Police Station. He was seen attempting to open a barricaded gate as police personnel prevented the protesters from moving ahead. Gandhi was later seen waving at the media and showing a victory sign while being detained.

Priyanka Gandhi Alleges Use of Force

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also detained and taken to Chhatrasal Stadium Police Station. She was seen lying on the ground during the police action and later alleged that force was used against the protesting MPs.“I will not move from here. This is how they treat MPs who simply want to meet the Election Commission. This is how they beat up MPs. Women police personnel have scratched me all over and thrown us to the ground. Let them call their forces back,” Priyanka Gandhi said, according to the Congress.

Earlier, she had accused the government of failing to uphold constitutional principles and urged citizens to remove the government, saying the country could otherwise“go into the abyss”. She also claimed that more than 300 Opposition MPs had sought a meeting with the Election Commissioners to raise allegations of“vote theft” and demand their resignations.

Opposition's Sustained Agitation

The Opposition's protest follows a day-long agitation on Tuesday, during which INDIA bloc MPs attempted to march towards the Election Commission and several leaders were detained. Delhi Police also registered an FIR in connection with allegations that Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and other MPs entered the Akashvani Bhavan premises without permission.

Rahul Gandhi had earlier said that the Congress and INDIA bloc would continue taking to the streets, face arrests and legal cases in their campaign over the SIR issue.“We are not going to stop protesting till Gyanesh Kumar resigns. This is a fight to protect the most sacred thing in this country,” Gandhi said.

The Opposition has continued to demand greater transparency in the SIR exercise and sought a meeting with the Election Commission. The poll panel has maintained that its decisions have been taken in accordance with the applicable legal framework. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)