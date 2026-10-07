(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reykjavík, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

(" Amaroq " or the " Company ") Admission to Trading and PDMR Transaction 07 October 2026 - Amaroq Ltd. (LSE and NASDAQ Iceland: AMRQ, OTCQX: AMRQF), an independent mine development company focused on unlocking Greenland's mineral potential, announces that, in accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Prospectus Rules: Admission to Trading on a Regulated Market (PRM) sourcebook 1.6.4R, the following shares have been admitted to trading:

Issuer name: Amaroq Ltd. Issuer LEI: 213800Q21S5JQ6WKCE70 Regulated market on which the shares have been admitted to trading: Main Market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange Name, type and ISIN of the shares:

Common shares of no par value

ISIN: CA02311U1030 Number of further shares admitted to trading covered by the notification: 147,879 Total number of shares admitted to trading (including the new shares): 466,392,011 Confirmation that the new shares are fungible with existing shares already admitted to trading: Confirmed Date range covered by the notification: 1 September 2026 to 6 October 2026

DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM

FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY

The Company has been informed by Non-Executive Director Graham Stewart, that for personal reasons he has had to dispose of 1,000,000 shares. Graham remains a large shareholder, with 1,982,537 shares. Please find further detail below:

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Graham Stewart 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Amaroq Ltd. b) LEI: 213800Q21S5JQ6WKCE70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:

Identification code: Common shares of no par value in Amaroq Ltd.

ISIN: CA02311U1030 b) Nature of the transaction: Sale of common shares of no par value in Amaroq Ltd. c) Price(s) and volume(s):

Price(s) Volume(s)

121.5p 1,000,000 d) Aggregated information:

Aggregated volume: Average price:

1,000,000

121.5p e) Date of the transaction(s): 6 October 2026 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Enquiries:

Amaroq Ltd. C/O

Ed Westropp, Chief Corporate Development and Strategy Officer

+44 (0)7385 755711

...

Canaccord Genuity Limited (Corporate Broker)

James Asensio

Rory Blundell

Harry Rees

+44 (0) 20 7523 8000

Citigroup Global Markets (Corporate Broker)

Andrew Miller-Jones

David Herring

+44 (0) 207 986 3463

Panmure Liberum Limited (Corporate Broker)

Scott Mathieson

Piers Shimwell

+44 (0) 20 7886 2500

Camarco (Financial PR)

Elfie Harkell

Rebecca Waterworth

Charlie Ramos

+44 (0) 20 3757 4980

Further Information:

About Amaroq

Amaroq's focus is the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of gold and strategic metals in Greenland. The Company's principal asset is the 100% owned and operated, producing Nalunaq Gold mine.

Amaroq's significant exploration portfolio includes opportunities in gold, copper, nickel, and rare earth elements across South Greenland as well as zinc, lead, silver, germanium and gallium at its West Greenland Hub centred on the past-producing zinc-lead-silver mine at Maarrmorilik and the nearby Kangerluarsuk exploration licence, and the Minturn Iron Oxide Copper Gold prospect in northwest Greenland. The Company's strategy is to unlock the resource potential in Greenland through the continued exploration and development of its wider portfolio, while building a responsible, full-cycle mining company, including through its Suliaq subsidiary, which provides mining services and logistics capabilities for Greenland's developing mining sector, and Imeq ApS, Greenland's first private hydroelectric project.

The Company is listed on the LSE and Nasdaq Iceland under the ticker AMRQ, and on OTCQX under AMRQF.