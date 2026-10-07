Rust-Oleum Introduces Expansive New Paint Line At Blain's Farm & Fleet

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Curated color choices, trusted performance and simplified selection help consumers transform any wall

VERNON HILLS, Ill., Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For more than a century, people have turned to Rust-Oleum products to beautify, protect and enhance what's important. Now, the company is bringing that same trusted approach to one of the most visible surfaces in the home: the walls.

Available now at all Blain's Farm & Fleet locations, Rust-Oleum's new paint line combines a thoughtfully curated color collection with multiple performance levels designed to meet the needs of homeowners and professional painters alike.

"Analysis paralysis is real, especially when overwhelmed by thousands of paint color options," said Kendra Cardin, product manager for architectural coatings, Rust-Oleum. "We saw an opportunity to simplify the experience with a thoughtfully curated color collection and clear performance tiers. The result is a paint program that helps people move from inspiration to action with confidence."

Color made simpler

Instead of sorting through thousands of nearly identical options, decisionmakers can choose from a thoughtfully selected collection of more than 500 colors. The streamlined palette helps narrow choices while still providing the flexibility to create spaces that reflect personal style.

Consumers can also use Rust-Oleum's Visualizer Tool to virtually see colors in their own spaces before making a decision.

Performance for real-life spaces

The lineup was intentionally developed with meaningful performance step-ups, making it easier for homeowners and professional painters to find the right product for the project. From everyday room refreshes to high-traffic living spaces and commercial environments, the collection offers solutions designed to deliver lasting results.

A paint for every project

The new Rust-Oleum paint lineup includes:



IconicTM Signature Interior Paint + Primer

LegendTM Advanced Interior Paint + Primer

LegendTM Advanced Exterior Paint + Primer

TraditionTM Interior Paint + Primer

TraditionTM Exterior Paint + Primer

ProFocusTM 1550 Interior Latex Paint ProFocusTM 1550 Exterior Latex Paint

Paint + Primer products are specially formulated to provide the benefits of a paint and primer in one product. Multiple coats may be required in some applications. "We're pleased to build on our relationship with Rust-Oleum and bring more of its paint expertise to Blain's," said Nik Nayar, Chief Merchandise Officer, Blain's Farm & Fleet. "Our neighbors are always looking for products that help them get the job done right, and this addition gives them even more quality solutions they can feel confident using for projects throughout the home." The new Rust-Oleum paint line is available now at Blain's Farm & Fleet locations throughout the retailer's footprint. To explore the color collection, compare products and virtually preview colors using the Paint Color Visualizer, visit . Use the retailer's store locator to find the nearest Blain's Farm & Fleet location at . About Rust-Oleum

For more than a century, Rust-Oleum® has been a global leader in manufacturing innovative coatings that empower do-it-yourselfers and professionals alike across categories including small project paints, cleaners, primers, automotive, industrial, high-performance coatings, wood care and abrasives. Its wide breadth of brands and products include such trusted names as Rust-Oleum®, Stops Rust®, Painter's Touch®, Universal®, EpoxyShield®, Varathane®, Zinsser®, Watco®, MultiSpec®, X-I-M®, The Pink Stuff®, Krud Kutter®, RockSolid®, Ready Seal®, Wipe New®, Testors®, Seal-Krete®, Mean Green®, Modern Masters®, Moldex®, Whink®, Miracle Sealants®, Roto-Rooter®, Concrobium®, Gator® Finishing Products and RUST-O®, a spray paint designed in collaboration with artists for precision, coverage and creative expression. Visit rustoleum.com for more information. Follow Rust-Oleum on LinkedIn, Pinterest, Facebook and Instagram. About Blain's Farm & Fleet

Founded in 1955, Blain's Farm & Fleet is a specialty retailer with 45 locations throughout Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Michigan. They serve customers across the United States via their website and mobile app. This Modern General Store remains steadfast in its commitment to offering customers high-quality products, competitive prices, and reliable service, while empowering every customer to "Be an Original." Visit or download the Blain's Farm & Fleet mobile app. Contact: Vivika Panagiotakakos

224-471-6057

... A video accompanying this announcement is available at

