Tunnl Partners With Deepintent To Reach Healthcare Audiences With Research-Backed Precision

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tunnl, the AI-powered audience intelligence platform, today announced a partnership with DeepIntent, a leading healthcare marketing platform that enables healthcare marketers to access Tunnl's research-backed audience segments through DeepIntent's healthcare programmatic platform. The new integration brings differentiated audience solutions to marketers to reach relevant audiences within a category where privacy expectations, regulatory requirements, and sensitive health decisions make patient communication especially complex.



Tunnl's audiences draw on the most recent opinion research to understand the attitudes, behaviors, and motivations that shape decisions. For healthcare marketers accustomed to organizing audiences primarily by demographics or condition, this adds new dimensions for campaign planning: hesitancy toward seeking care, attitudes toward risk, openness to digital healthcare services, and the factors that encourage engagement. These insights give marketers more ways to understand how people approach healthcare decisions and develop communication that speaks to their priorities and concerns.



Understanding What Shapes Healthcare Decisions

Patients with similar demographic profiles or healthcare needs may have very different reasons for taking action, or putting it off. One may be hesitant about seeking care, another may require caregiver support to navigate the system, and another may be more comfortable engaging with healthcare services digitally to save time. Demographic and condition-based categories alone do not explain those differences.



In a highly regulated advertising environment, healthcare marketers need relevant ways to understand audiences while working within the requirements that govern their campaigns. Research-backed segmentation adds dimensions such as attitudes, motivations, and engagement preferences to audience planning, opening up more options for patient education, service awareness, and communication around barriers to care.



Through DeepIntent, marketers can move from those research-backed audience insights to activation within a healthcare-focused programmatic ecosystem.

“Healthcare marketers have to navigate complex advertising requirements while communicating about decisions that are deeply personal. Demographics and conditions provide part of the picture, but they don't fully explain what makes someone hesitant to seek care, how they think about risk, or whether they're comfortable engaging with healthcare services digitally. Our research-backed approach gives marketers more ways to understand those differences. DeepIntent helps us put that understanding to work, making our audiences available for campaigns that connect with people around what shapes their healthcare decisions,” said Sara Fagen, CEO and Co-Founder of Tunnl.“As the healthcare advertising environment becomes increasingly complex, marketers are turning to partners like DeepIntent with access to a wide range of audience solutions that reach the right people. By partnering with audience intelligence providers like Tunnl, DeepIntent is bringing new dimensions to how healthcare and pharma marketers better understand the audiences they are trying to reach. Tunnl's research-backed audiences add insight into the attitudes, motivations, and behaviors that shape healthcare decisions, enabling our clients to build more effective and relevant campaigns,” said Natalie Mancuso, SVP of Data Partnerships at DeepIntent.



Expanding Research-Backed Audiences Across Categories

Healthcare is just one application of Tunnl's broader audience intelligence platform. The same research-backed modeling approach supports audiences across consumer, advocacy, media, politics, and other categories.



The partnership pairs Tunnl's audience intelligence with DeepIntent's healthcare-focused programmatic infrastructure and measurement. As Tunnl expands its activation partnerships, marketers can carry research-backed audience insights into campaigns across a wider range of categories and channels with little startup time.



About Tunnl

Tunnl is an AI-powered audience intelligence platform that connects survey research, insights, audience targeting, insights, activation, and campaign measurement all in one closed loop platform. Founded in 2021 by data and political strategy veterans Sara Fagen and Brent Seaborn, Tunnl serves Fortune 500 brands, media agencies, trade associations, and advocacy organizations navigating high-stakes communications environments. The company is headquartered in Arlington, VA.



For more information about Tunnl, users can visit tunnldata.com.



About DeepIntent

DeepIntent is the leading healthcare marketing platform, purpose-built to help marketers plan, activate, and optimize data-driven campaigns with speed and precision. Trusted by the world's top healthcare brands and their agencies, DeepIntent uniquely unites media, identity, and real-world clinical data to power privacy-safe, omnichannel marketing across every screen. Backed by patented technology and proven outcomes, DeepIntent's platform delivers measurable audience quality and script lift at scale.



Users can learn more at .

Contact

Nishy Siva

Genius PR, for Tunnl

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at