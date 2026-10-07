Vision One Research Unveils Gen Z's Growing Trust In AI For Travel Decisions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New study reveals TikTok's influence surpasses Google for holiday inspiration among younger travelers

Camden, GREATER LONDON, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New findings from Vision One Research reveal a significant shift in how Generation Z approaches travel planning. The study reveals that younger travellers are increasingly turning to artificial intelligence (AI) to help make important travel decisions, moving beyond simply using it for holiday inspiration.







Gen Z turns to AI for more than just holiday and travel planning

The Travel Brand Barometer 2026, based on a comprehensive survey of 3,000 UK consumers, highlights that 51% of Gen Z have utilized AI tools like ChatGPT for holiday planning. This is in stark contrast to 43% of Millennials, 23% of Gen X, and a mere 9% of Baby Boomers.

More notably, this travel and leisure research underscores a growing trust among Gen Z in AI for decisions closer to booking. Among this demographic, 42% would trust AI for booking advice, 42% for restaurant recommendations, 27% for selecting flights, and 26% for creating holiday itineraries. These figures are significantly higher compared to Baby Boomers.

"What's interesting about the AI findings is that this isn't simply about people asking ChatGPT where they should go on holiday. It's solving much more complex holiday logistics," said Tony Lewis, Managing Director at Vision One Research. "Younger travellers are increasingly comfortable using AI for decisions closer to the point of purchase – from booking advice and restaurant recommendations to choosing flights."

The study also reveals a paradigm shift in how Gen Z discovers travel inspiration, with TikTok overtaking Google. Among Gen Z, 42% cite TikTok as an influence on their holiday decisions, compared to 37% for Google and 33% for Instagram. This trend is not mirrored among older generations, where TikTok's influence is less pronounced.

Vision One Research's findings suggest that the travel journey for younger consumers is becoming increasingly fragmented. Gen Z is integrating a variety of digital services throughout their travel experience, using platforms like Uber, Jet2holidays, Premier Inn, Airbnb, and Trainline.

As Tony Lewis explains, "The traditional travel funnel assumed that consumers moved from inspiration to search to comparison and then booking in a relatively predictable way. For younger travellers, those stages are increasingly blurred. Inspiration might come from TikTok, planning from AI, booking from an established platform, and the experience itself through a whole range of apps."

For travel brands, the challenge is to remain visible and relevant across these diverse platforms and stages. As AI becomes more influential, brands must ensure their presence within AI-generated recommendations, not just traditional search rankings.







Gen Z turns to AI - Vision One Research 2026

About Vision One Research

Vision One Research is an award-winning UK market research agency delivering insight-led research for organisations across the UK, Europe and international markets. Its expertise spans brand tracking, audience and segmentation research, customer experience and thought leadership, providing B2B and consumer insight that helps organisations understand changing markets, audiences and customer needs.

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tony [at] visionone.co.uk

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