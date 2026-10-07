Landmarks Illinois Acquires Illinois Main Street

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Acquisition will strengthen Landmarks Illinois' commitment to fostering community-driven preservation and economic development across the state

Chicago, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landmarks Illinois is pleased to announce it has acquired Illinois Main Street (IMS), a robust community development network focused on commercial corridors, downtown districts and small business economic development, from its partners at Main Street America. The mutually agreed-upon acquisition brings together two statewide organizations with decades of experience helping Illinois communities preserve historic places, strengthen local economies and build thriving downtowns.

Through its acquisition, Landmarks Illinois will administer existing IMS operations and programming to continue serving its broad network of members and community organizations.

“Historic downtowns are often the heart of a community, and the Main Street approach has demonstrated for decades that preservation and economic development go hand in hand,” said Frank Butterfield, Landmarks Illinois Interim President & CEO.“Landmarks Illinois' acquisition of the Illinois Main Street Program will allow us to share expertise, networks and resources as we leverage historic assets for community and economic development. With this step, Landmarks Illinois will grow its partnership with local leaders, businesses and residents to ensure they have the tools to enhance historic commercial districts throughout Illinois.”

Landmarks Illinois has 55 years of experience serving people across the state and has demonstrated the capacity and commitment needed to support IMS, its programs and network. IMS will benefit from Landmarks Illinois' organizational stability and resources, while Landmarks Illinois will expand its ability to advance preservation-based economic development. Together, the organizations will be better positioned to connect historic preservation with the economic and community development priorities facing communities across Illinois.

Main Street America, an organization dedicated to leading a nationwide network of organizations and individuals working to bring vitality and prosperity to historic downtowns and commercial corridors, began administering IMS in 2018. During this stewardship, IMS recovered from the loss of state funding three years earlier. The program has leveraged $2 million in public funding to reinstate its annual conference, expand membership opportunities and provide technical assistance, capacity-building support and pass-through grants to communities since 2021.

"Illinois Main Street is an impactful statewide organization in Main Street's national movement, and Main Street America has been proud to steward it," said Erin Barnes, President and CEO at Main Street America. "Landmarks Illinois, with its strong ties and local partners and understanding of the state's economic development landscape, is uniquely suited to support the Illinois Main Street program in continuing and growing its success.”

Joi Cuartero Austin, Senior Program Officer of Economic Vitality and Acting Illinois Director at Main Street America, will support IMS operations during this transition period, ensuring that IMS' 39 communities continue to receive services and resources. Landmarks Illinois is also hiring a full-time Illinois Main Street program manager, and qualified applicants are encouraged to apply.

WHY ILLINOIS MAIN STREET AND LANDMARKS ILLINOIS?



Strong mission alignment: Both organizations are committed to building vibrant and resilient communities. Landmarks Illinois' five-year Transformational Plan prioritizes community development, housing access, climate change and inclusive preservation-priorities that align closely with the Main Street Approach to strengthening historic downtowns and commercial districts.

Expanded statewide reach: Both organizations have extensive networks of communities, local leaders and community partners. Forging these networks creates new opportunities to share resources, strengthen partnerships and connect communities with a broader range of preservation and development tools.

Greater organizational stability and capacity: The acquisition gives IMS the organizational infrastructure and resources to sustain and grow the program statewide. IMS expands Landmarks Illinois's capacity to further engage in preservation-based economic development and strengthen its connection to communities working to revitalize historic places. Greater impact: Together, Landmarks Illinois and IMS will reach more communities, strengthen existing programs and create new opportunities to support historic downtowns and commercial districts across Illinois, resulting in greater capacity to help communities use historic places as catalysts for economic vitality, investment and long-term community development.

2026 ILLINOIS MAIN STREET CONFERENCE

Landmarks Illinois is excited to join Illinois Main Street community representatives and other statewide leaders at the 2026 Illinois Main Street Conference in Springfield, November 18-20. Frank Butterfield, Interim President & CEO of Landmarks Illinois, will deliver the opening keynote at 9 a.m. on Thursday, November 19.

ABOUT ILLINOIS MAIN STREET

Illinois Main Street (IMS) works with communities across the state to foster local economic development and enhance overall quality of life. IMS does this by providing hands-on training, statewide workshops, networking opportunities, and access to resources of community organizations focused on revitalizing their older or historic commercial districts. Since 2018, generous support has been provided by the Illinois Lt. Governor's Office, Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity, the Richard H. Driehaus Foundation, and Main Street America. The network has collectively secured nearly $1.2 billion in public and private reinvestment, added over 11,000 jobs, created over 24,000 new businesses, and rehabilitated 1,220 buildings since 1993. Learn more at ilmainstreet.org.

ABOUT MAIN STREET AMERICA

Main Street America leads a movement committed to strengthening communities through preservation-based economic development in older and historic downtowns and neighborhood commercial districts. Since 1980, the Main Street movement has resulted in $124.67 billion reinvested locally, 188,583 net new businesses, 852,443 net gain in jobs, 356,424 buildings rehabbed, and 41 million volunteer hours. For more information, visit mainstreet.org.

ABOUT LANDMARKS ILLINOIS

Founded in 1971, Landmarks Illinois is a membership-based, statewide nonprofit organization supporting community-led historic preservation to foster healthy, livable and thriving communities. Through advocacy, funding, technical expertise and public engagement, we position the preservation of our built environment as an accessible, equitable and effective tool to support strategic, community-driven revitalization. For more information, visit .

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Mount Sterling, Illinois.

CONTACT: Kaitlyn McAvoy Landmarks Illinois 312-995-9679...