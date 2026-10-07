AVEX SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds AEVEX Investors Of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Deadline On October 20, 2026

If you purchased or acquired securities in AEVEX between April 17, 2026 and June 4, 2026 or otherwise acquired Aevex Class A common stock pursuant or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (the“IPO Offering Documents”) issued in connection with Aevex's April 17, 2026 initial public offering (“IPO”) and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).









NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against AEVEX Corp. ("“AEVEX” or the“Company”) (NYSE: AVEX) and reminds investors of the October 20, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See .

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: Specifically, the statements conveyed a commitment to follow a 180-day "lock-up" and therefore prevent Madison from selling its Class A common stock or converting or exchanging its Class B or LLC Units into Class A common stock for public sale until at least October 13, 2026, while simultaneously concealing a pre-arranged plan between Madison and the Underwriter Defendants to prematurely abrogate that commitment and allow for an SPO shortly after the IPO. Through that SPO, Madison would earn over $200 million and the Underwriter Defendants would share in a further $8-plus million in fees.

On June 2, 2026, in reaction to the after-market filing of the June 1, 2026 registration statement announcing the Company's intention to conduct an SPO and revealing the premature waiver of the 180-day lock-up restrictions, Aevex's Class A common stock fell approximately 16% against the prior day's closing price, wiping out over $700 million in market capitalization.

On June 5, 2026, in response to the pre-market filing of the final prospectus, Aevex's common stock fell a further 7% that day, erasing about $200 million more in market capitalization.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding AEVEX's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the AEVEX class action, go to /AVEX call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) for Investors Regarding the AEVEX Securities Class Action Lawsuit:

What is the AEVEX securities fraud lawsuit about?

This lawsuit alleges that AEVEX Corp. and certain defendants made materially false and misleading statements in connection with the company's initial public offering. Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants conveyed a commitment to honor a 180-day lock-up agreement that would have prevented Madison from selling its Class A common stock or converting its Class B shares or LLC Units into Class A common stock for public sale until at least October 13, 2026. At the same time, defendants allegedly concealed a pre-arranged plan to prematurely waive those lock-up restrictions and allow for a secondary public offering shortly after the IPO, through which Madison allegedly stood to earn over $200 million while the underwriter defendants would share in more than $8 million in additional fees. When the alleged scheme came to light, AEVEX's stock price fell sharply, erasing over $900 million in market capitalization across two separate trading days.

Who may be eligible to participate in the lawsuit?

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired AEVEX Corp. (NYSE: AVEX) Class A common stock during the Class Period - between April 17, 2026 and June 4, 2026, inclusive - may be eligible to participate in this lawsuit. Eligibility to participate in any potential recovery is not limited to those who apply to serve as lead plaintiff; any class member who purchased shares during the defined Class Period may share in any recovery ultimately obtained. Investors are encouraged to review their trading records to determine whether their purchases fall within the applicable Class Period dates.

What is a lead plaintiff, and how can I seek appointment?

A lead plaintiff is a court-appointed representative who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation, including working with counsel on litigation strategy and settlement decisions. Any investor who purchased AEVEX Corp. (NYSE: AVEX) Class A common stock during the Class Period may move the court for appointment as lead plaintiff, but the deadline to file such a motion is October 19, 2026. Courts generally consider the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought, who also satisfies the requirements of Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, for appointment as lead plaintiff. Importantly, investors need not seek appointment as lead plaintiff to participate in the lawsuit or to share in any recovery that may result from it.

Why should investors contact Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP?

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP has represented investors in securities litigation for decades and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders. Investors who purchased AEVEX securities during the Class Period may contact the firm to discuss their legal rights, potential claims, and the lead plaintiff process at no cost or obligation.

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