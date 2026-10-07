New Crypto: Remittix Locks In November 24 RTX Launch As Ethereum Price Prediction Eyes $6,000 And Dogecoin Bulls Revive The $1 Dream

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Remittix establishes a firm public-market timetable for RTX as Ethereum and Dogecoin price forecasts revive bullish expectations across the digital-asset market

MAJURO, Marshall Islands, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remittix has confirmed November 24, 2026 as the scheduled launch date for RTX, giving its community a defined countdown from presale participation to public-market trading.









The announcement follows more than $32 million in funding from over 40,000 participants. Remittix has also opened PayFi access to 1,000 selected holders, allowing users to test its core crypto-to-bank product.

The timing coincides with renewed optimism around a $6,000 Ethereum price prediction and the return of the $1 Dogecoin debate. Remittix, meanwhile, approaches its first market cycle with working products, a confirmed date and a prelaunch valuation.

November 24 Gives RTX a Defined Route to Market

The scheduled launch date transforms the Remittix roadmap into a time-bound market event. RTX is currently priced at $0.23, while the project has announced $0.46 as its final presale price before the November debut.

Remittix is progressing toward a $36 million hard cap, leaving a limited remaining allocation after crossing $32 million. The final countdown creates a clear decision window for buyers evaluating RTX before public exchange trading introduces open-market demand and liquidity.

The project is testing EUR and USD routes with its first 1,000 PayFi users. It supports crypto-to-fiat and fiat-to-crypto activity, including USDT and USDC across Ethereum, Celo, Base and Polygon.

Remittix Is Launching More Than a Payment Token

The Remittix platfor is designed as a connected crypto-finance hub. Its core PayFi service aims to let users send supported digital assets while recipients receive fiat through compatible bank accounts, addressing friction in remittances, contractor settlements, international business payments and crypto withdrawals.

Remittix Markets is already live, provides access to hundreds of perpetual trading pairs and has processed more than $50 million in volume. The iOS wallet has surpassed 10,000 downloads, an Android edition is awaiting approval, and Remittix Earn is nearing release with advertised yields of up to 22% APY on eligible assets.

The planned wallet rebuild will connect PayFi, Markets and Earn inside one application, potentially exposing RTX to payment volume, active trading and deposited assets.

Ethereum and Dogecoin Revive Large-Cap Bull Cases

Ethereum recently traded near $2,600. Reaching $6,000 would require an advance of approximately 131%, placing that Ethereum price prediction inside a powerful bull-market scenario driven by ETF demand, staking, stablecoin settlement and expanding tokenization activity.

Dogecoin has been trading near $0.09. A move to $1 would require more than a tenfold increase, making it a far more ambitious scenario tied to retail participation, ETF demand and another major meme-coin cycle.

Those forecasts show the upside still discussed for established cryptocurrencies. Remittix offers an earlier setup: a new crypto preparing for public markets while users already test its financial application.

A Product-Led Launch Could Separate RTX From the Crowd

The November 24 debut will bring several growth engines together. PayFi can create payment activity, Markets can attract traders, the wallet can serve as the gateway and Earn can draw assets seeking yield. As allocation narrows, the path from $0.23 to the $0.46 final tier puts greater focus on the period before public trading.

About Remittix

Remittix is building a connected PayFi ecosystem focused on crypto-to-bank and bank-to-crypto payments. The project combines payment settlement, Remittix Markets, a mobile wallet and the forthcoming Remittix Earn product.

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