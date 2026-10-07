New York, USA, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recurrent Head And Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Clinical Trial Pipeline: DelveInsight Highlights Major Advances, Transformative Therapies, and 65+ Leading Players Wheeling the Therapeutics Landscape

The recurrent head and neck squamous cell carcinoma clinical trial analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research on 75+ pipeline recurrent head and neck squamous cell carcinoma drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

DelveInsight's 'Recurrent Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Insight 2026' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline therapies for recurrent head and neck squamous cell carcinoma across various stages of clinical development. The report offers an in-depth analysis of key trends, emerging therapies, and competitive landscape dynamics, highlighting the strategies of major pharmaceutical companies to advance the pipeline and capitalize on future growth opportunities. In addition, it includes critical insights into clinical trial benchmarking, partnering and licensing activities, and regulatory pathways involving the FDA and EMA, enabling stakeholders to make informed decisions and optimize development strategies within the recurrent head and neck squamous cell carcinoma domain.

Recurrent Head And Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Clinical Trial Analysis Summary



DelveInsight's recurrent head and neck squamous cell carcinoma pipeline report depicts a robust space with 65+ active players working to develop 75+ pipeline recurrent HNSCC drugs.

Key recurrent head and neck squamous cell carcinoma companies, such as A veo Pharmaceuticals, Bicara Therapeutics, Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical, Glycyx Therapeutics, Sichuan Baili Pharmaceutical, GSK, Shanghai Hengrui Pharmaceutical, Lepu Biopharma, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, NATCO Pharma Ltd., BioNTech, Sutro Biopharma, Inc., Purple Biotech Ltd., Lyvgen Biopharma, Boehringer Ingelheim, Inhibrx Biosciences, Inc., Xilio Therapeutics, Neuvogen, PDS Biotech, Grey Wolf Therapeutics, Cellid Company, Nykode Therapeutics, Suzhou Junde Biotechnology Co., Ltd, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, and others, are evaluating new recurrent HNSCC drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

Promising pipeline recurrent head and neck squamous cell carcinoma therapies, such as Ficlatuzumab, BCA101, SKB571, Axelopran, BL-B16D1, GSK5764227, SHR-A2102, MRG003, HLX43, NRC-2694, BNT113, STRO-004, NT219, LVGN6051, BI 770371, INBRX-106, XTX-601, NGEN-181, PDS0101, GRWD5769, BVAC-E6E7, VB10.16, TL117, HCB101, and others, are in different phases of recurrent HNSCC clinical trials.

Approximately 4+ recurrent head and neck squamous cell carcinoma drugs are in the late stages of development. Notable MoAs in recurrent head and neck squamous cell carcinoma clinical trials include Hepatocyte growth factor inhibitors, Proto-oncogene protein c-met inhibitors, Epidermal growth factor inhibitors; Transforming growth factor beta inhibitors, EGFR antagonists; c-Met inhibitors, Opioid mu receptor antagonists, B7-H3-targeted Topoisomerase I inhibitor, Anti-nectin-4, Tissue Factor–targeted Topoisomerase inhibitor, and others.

What is Recurrent Head And Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma?

Recurrent head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) refers to HNSCC that returns after initial treatment and a period of remission or disease control. Recurrence can develop at the original tumor site (local recurrence), in nearby lymph nodes (regional recurrence), or at distant sites such as the lungs (distant recurrence). It may occur months or years after treatment with surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, or combinations of these approaches. Recurrent HNSCC is particularly challenging to manage because treatment options may be limited by prior therapies, tumor resistance, and the patient's overall condition, creating a significant unmet need for effective treatment strategies.









A snapshot of the Pipeline Recurrent Head And Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA Ficlatuzumab Aveo Pharmaceuticals III Hepatocyte growth factor inhibitors; Proto-oncogene protein c-met inhibitors IV infusion BCA101 Bicara Therapeutics II/III Epidermal growth factor inhibitors; Transforming growth factor beta inhibitors IV infusion SKB571 Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical II EGFR antagonists; c-Met inhibitors IV infusion Axelopran Glycyx Therapeutics II Opioid mu receptor antagonists Oral GSK5764227 GSK II B7-H3-targeted Topoisomerase I inhibitor IV infusion SHR-A2102 Shanghai Hengrui Pharmaceutical I/II Anti-nectin-4 IV STRO-004 Sutro Biopharma, Inc. I Tissue Factor–targeted Topoisomerase inhibitor IV BL-B16D1 Sichuan Baili Pharmaceutical I Undefined mechanism IV

As per Arunima Dabral, Assistant Project Manager of Consulting & Competitive Intelligence at DelveInsight, the recurrent/metastatic HNSCC pipeline is increasingly focused on addressing the substantial unmet need in patients who progress after standard chemotherapy and immune checkpoint inhibition, with development shifting toward novel targeted modalities, antibody–drug conjugates, bispecific antibodies, and next-generation immunotherapeutic approaches. Increasing emphasis on biomarker-driven patient selection, combination strategies, and therapies capable of generating durable responses in heavily pretreated populations is expected to shape the evolving pipeline, while diversification beyond conventional chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibition may provide additional treatment options across different lines of therapy.

Recent Developments in Recurrent Head And Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Treatment Space



In September 2026, Pyxis Oncology announced positive updated Phase I data for micvotabart pelidotin (MICVO) in patients with second-line and beyond recurrent/metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (R/M HNSCC). MICVO demonstrated a 36% confirmed objective response rate and 94% disease control rate, with a median progression-free survival of 6.2 months. The company plans to initiate the Phase III Headliner trial in the second-line and beyond R/M HNSCC setting in mid-2027.

In July 2026, Johnson & Johnson announced that the U.S. FDA had granted Priority Review to the supplemental Biologics License Application for subcutaneous amivantamab and hyaluronidase-lpuj (RYBREVANT FASPROTM) for adults with recurrent or metastatic HNSCC. The application was supported by data showing a 42% overall response rate, with one-third of responders achieving a complete response, in previously treated patients.

In May 2026, Johnson & Johnson announced pivotal data from the Phase Ib/II OrigAMI-4 study evaluating subcutaneous amivantamab and hyaluronidase-lpuj in patients with recurrent or metastatic HNSCC previously treated with immunotherapy and chemotherapy. The company reported strong and durable responses and announced submission of a supplemental Biologics License Application to the US FDA for this indication.

In May 2026, Rakuten Medical announced new clinical data from the global Phase III ASP-1929-301 study evaluating ASP-1929 photoimmunotherapy as monotherapy in patients with locoregional recurrent HNSCC who had failed or progressed after at least two prior lines of therapy and were not eligible for surgery or radiation. The company reported results from 135 randomized patients, including efficacy, safety, and quality-of-life outcomes.

In April 2026, Rakuten Medical announced that results from its global Phase III ASP-1929-301 study would be presented at the 2026 ASCO Annual Meeting. The study evaluates ASP-1929 photoimmunotherapy in patients with locoregional recurrent HNSCC and represents a Phase III evaluation of the treatment in this setting.

In February 2026, Rakuten Medical announced that the first patient in Ukraine had been treated in its global Phase III ASP-1929-381 trial evaluating ASP-1929 photoimmunotherapy in combination with pembrolizumab as first-line treatment for patients with recurrent HNSCC. More than 30 clinical sites across the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and Ukraine were actively recruiting patients.

In February 2026, Bicara Therapeutics reported Phase Ib expansion-cohort data for ficerafusp alfa in combination with pembrolizumab in first-line HPV-negative recurrent/metastatic HNSCC. The company reported rapid, deep, and durable responses and stated that the data supported development of a less-frequent dosing regimen for ficerafusp alfa. In February 2026, Johnson & Johnson announced that the U.S. FDA had granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to subcutaneous amivantamab and hyaluronidase-lpuj (RYBREVANT FASPROTM) for adults with recurrent or metastatic, HPV-unrelated HNSCC following progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy and a PD-1 or PD-L1 inhibitor.

Scope of the Recurrent Head And Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Report



Coverage: Global

Recurrent Head And Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Recurrent Head And Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Recurrent Head And Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Parenteral, Topical

Recurrent Head And Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type: Recombinant fusion proteins, Small molecule, Monoclonal antibody, Peptide, Polymer, Gene therapy

Recurrent Head And Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Hepatocyte growth factor inhibitors, Proto-oncogene protein c-met inhibitors, Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, Epidermal growth factor inhibitors, T lymphocyte stimulants; Transforming growth factor beta inhibitors, Dual-targeted antibody-drug conjugate (bispecific ADC), Opioid mu receptor antagonists, DNA topoisomerase inhibitors, and others

Key Recurrent Head And Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Companies: Aveo Pharmaceuticals, Bicara Therapeutics, Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical, Glycyx Therapeutics, Sichuan Baili Pharmaceutical, GSK, Shanghai Hengrui Pharmaceutical, Lepu Biopharma, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, NATCO Pharma Ltd., BioNTech, Sutro Biopharma, Inc., Purple Biotech Ltd., Lyvgen Biopharma, Boehringer Ingelheim, Inhibrx Biosciences, Inc., Xilio Therapeutics, Neuvogen, PDS Biotech, Grey Wolf Therapeutics, and others. Key Recurrent Head And Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Therapies: Ficlatuzumab, BCA101, SKB571, Axelopran, BL-B16D1, GSK5764227, SHR-A2102, MRG003, HLX43, NRC-2694, BNT113, STRO-004, NT219, LVGN6051, BI 770371, INBRX-106, XTX-601, NGEN-181, PDS0101, GRWD5769, and others.

Table of Contents

1. Recurrent Head And Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Recurrent Head And Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Recurrent Head And Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Recurrent Head And Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Recurrent Head And Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Recurrent Head And Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 8. Recurrent Head And Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 9. Recurrent Head And Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 10. Recurrent Head And Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Recurrent Head And Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Recurrent Head And Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

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