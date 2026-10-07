Recurrent Head And Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Clinical Trial Pipeline: Delveinsight Highlights Major Advances, Transformative Therapies, And 65+ Leading Players Wheeling The Therapeutics Landscape
|Drugs
|Company
|Phase
|MoA
|RoA
|Ficlatuzumab
|Aveo Pharmaceuticals
|III
|Hepatocyte growth factor inhibitors; Proto-oncogene protein c-met inhibitors
|IV infusion
|BCA101
|Bicara Therapeutics
|II/III
|Epidermal growth factor inhibitors; Transforming growth factor beta inhibitors
|IV infusion
|SKB571
|Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical
|II
|EGFR antagonists; c-Met inhibitors
|IV infusion
|Axelopran
|Glycyx Therapeutics
|II
|Opioid mu receptor antagonists
|Oral
|GSK5764227
|GSK
|II
|B7-H3-targeted Topoisomerase I inhibitor
|IV infusion
|SHR-A2102
|Shanghai Hengrui Pharmaceutical
|I/II
|Anti-nectin-4
|IV
|STRO-004
|Sutro Biopharma, Inc.
|I
|Tissue Factor–targeted Topoisomerase inhibitor
|IV
|BL-B16D1
|Sichuan Baili Pharmaceutical
|I
|Undefined mechanism
|IV
As per Arunima Dabral, Assistant Project Manager of Consulting & Competitive Intelligence at DelveInsight, the recurrent/metastatic HNSCC pipeline is increasingly focused on addressing the substantial unmet need in patients who progress after standard chemotherapy and immune checkpoint inhibition, with development shifting toward novel targeted modalities, antibody–drug conjugates, bispecific antibodies, and next-generation immunotherapeutic approaches. Increasing emphasis on biomarker-driven patient selection, combination strategies, and therapies capable of generating durable responses in heavily pretreated populations is expected to shape the evolving pipeline, while diversification beyond conventional chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibition may provide additional treatment options across different lines of therapy.
Recent Developments in Recurrent Head And Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Treatment Space
- In September 2026, Pyxis Oncology announced positive updated Phase I data for micvotabart pelidotin (MICVO) in patients with second-line and beyond recurrent/metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (R/M HNSCC). MICVO demonstrated a 36% confirmed objective response rate and 94% disease control rate, with a median progression-free survival of 6.2 months. The company plans to initiate the Phase III Headliner trial in the second-line and beyond R/M HNSCC setting in mid-2027. In July 2026, Johnson & Johnson announced that the U.S. FDA had granted Priority Review to the supplemental Biologics License Application for subcutaneous amivantamab and hyaluronidase-lpuj (RYBREVANT FASPROTM) for adults with recurrent or metastatic HNSCC. The application was supported by data showing a 42% overall response rate, with one-third of responders achieving a complete response, in previously treated patients. In May 2026, Johnson & Johnson announced pivotal data from the Phase Ib/II OrigAMI-4 study evaluating subcutaneous amivantamab and hyaluronidase-lpuj in patients with recurrent or metastatic HNSCC previously treated with immunotherapy and chemotherapy. The company reported strong and durable responses and announced submission of a supplemental Biologics License Application to the US FDA for this indication. In May 2026, Rakuten Medical announced new clinical data from the global Phase III ASP-1929-301 study evaluating ASP-1929 photoimmunotherapy as monotherapy in patients with locoregional recurrent HNSCC who had failed or progressed after at least two prior lines of therapy and were not eligible for surgery or radiation. The company reported results from 135 randomized patients, including efficacy, safety, and quality-of-life outcomes. In April 2026, Rakuten Medical announced that results from its global Phase III ASP-1929-301 study would be presented at the 2026 ASCO Annual Meeting. The study evaluates ASP-1929 photoimmunotherapy in patients with locoregional recurrent HNSCC and represents a Phase III evaluation of the treatment in this setting. In February 2026, Rakuten Medical announced that the first patient in Ukraine had been treated in its global Phase III ASP-1929-381 trial evaluating ASP-1929 photoimmunotherapy in combination with pembrolizumab as first-line treatment for patients with recurrent HNSCC. More than 30 clinical sites across the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and Ukraine were actively recruiting patients. In February 2026, Bicara Therapeutics reported Phase Ib expansion-cohort data for ficerafusp alfa in combination with pembrolizumab in first-line HPV-negative recurrent/metastatic HNSCC. The company reported rapid, deep, and durable responses and stated that the data supported development of a less-frequent dosing regimen for ficerafusp alfa. In February 2026, Johnson & Johnson announced that the U.S. FDA had granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to subcutaneous amivantamab and hyaluronidase-lpuj (RYBREVANT FASPROTM) for adults with recurrent or metastatic, HPV-unrelated HNSCC following progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy and a PD-1 or PD-L1 inhibitor.
Scope of the Recurrent Head And Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Report
- Coverage: Global Recurrent Head And Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Recurrent Head And Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Recurrent Head And Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Parenteral, Topical Recurrent Head And Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type: Recombinant fusion proteins, Small molecule, Monoclonal antibody, Peptide, Polymer, Gene therapy Recurrent Head And Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Hepatocyte growth factor inhibitors, Proto-oncogene protein c-met inhibitors, Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, Epidermal growth factor inhibitors, T lymphocyte stimulants; Transforming growth factor beta inhibitors, Dual-targeted antibody-drug conjugate (bispecific ADC), Opioid mu receptor antagonists, DNA topoisomerase inhibitors, and others Key Recurrent Head And Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Companies: Aveo Pharmaceuticals, Bicara Therapeutics, Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical, Glycyx Therapeutics, Sichuan Baili Pharmaceutical, GSK, Shanghai Hengrui Pharmaceutical, Lepu Biopharma, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, NATCO Pharma Ltd., BioNTech, Sutro Biopharma, Inc., Purple Biotech Ltd., Lyvgen Biopharma, Boehringer Ingelheim, Inhibrx Biosciences, Inc., Xilio Therapeutics, Neuvogen, PDS Biotech, Grey Wolf Therapeutics, and others. Key Recurrent Head And Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Therapies: Ficlatuzumab, BCA101, SKB571, Axelopran, BL-B16D1, GSK5764227, SHR-A2102, MRG003, HLX43, NRC-2694, BNT113, STRO-004, NT219, LVGN6051, BI 770371, INBRX-106, XTX-601, NGEN-181, PDS0101, GRWD5769, and others.
Table of Contents
|1.
|Recurrent Head And Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Report Introduction
|2.
|Recurrent Head And Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Report Executive Summary
|3.
|Recurrent Head And Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Pipeline: Overview
|4.
|Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment
|5.
|Recurrent Head And Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Clinical Trial Therapeutics
|6.
|Recurrent Head And Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration)
|7.
|Recurrent Head And Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III)
|8.
|Recurrent Head And Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II)
|9.
|Recurrent Head And Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I)
|10.
|Recurrent Head And Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment
|11.
|Inactive Products in the Recurrent Head And Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Pipeline
|12.
|Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis
|13.
|Key Companies
|14.
|Key Products in the Recurrent Head And Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Pipeline
|15.
|Unmet Needs
|16.
|Market Drivers and Barriers
|17.
|Future Perspectives and Conclusion
|18.
|Analyst Views
|19.
|Appendix
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