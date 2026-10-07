Polygon Open Money Stack Expands To TRON, Extending Network Access To Regulated U.S. Payment Rails

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polygon Labs today announced that Polygon Open Money Stack now supports the TRON network, giving fintechs, remittance providers and payment platforms a way to connect bank funds directly into the world's largest network for USDT (TRC-20).

The expansion connects Polygon Open Money Stack to TRON's stablecoin economy, which supports more than $94 billion in circulating USDT and over $30 trillion in total transfer volume. Businesses serving that economy have traditionally had to independently assemble licensing, sponsor banks, wallet providers, and cross-chain routing infrastructure before moving funds between banking rails and blockchain networks. Polygon Open Money Stack brings those components together through a single integration.

Dollars can enter through regulated on ramps via bank transfer, debit card, or cash at a retail counter, move into virtual accounts that hold real balances, and settle onchain under rules defined by the business. The same integration can then route funds across supported blockchains and facilitate payouts through supported payment rails.

TRON has established itself as one of the world's most heavily used networks for moving digital dollars, particularly in markets where USDT is used for retail payments, savings, and cross-border transfers. With support for TRON, Polygon Open Money Stack enables businesses operating across TRON and EVM networks to serve customers across both ecosystems through a shared infrastructure layer.

Polygon has processed more than $3 trillion in payments volume as of September 21. By adding support for TRON, Polygon Open Money Stack connects major onchain payments ecosystems and gives businesses additional infrastructure for moving funds between blockchain networks and traditional financial rails.

"Polygon Open Money Stack was built so a payment company can plug in once and move money wherever it needs to go. Adding TRON brings one of the deepest pools of USDT liquidity into that same integration, so businesses can move those dollars onto U.S. banking rails or across chains with the licensing and orchestration already handled underneath," said Marc Boiron, CEO of Polygon Labs.

“Stablecoins are becoming infrastructure for real-world financial activity, from payments and remittances to treasury management,” said Justin Sun, Founder of TRON.“By connecting TRON's global ecosystem with Polygon Open Money Stack, we're making it easier for businesses to build payment products that bridge onchain liquidity with traditional financial rails.”

The expansion extends three parts of Polygon Open Money Stack to TRON:





Regulated dollar access: Polygon Ramps connects TRON-based products to fiat on- and off-ramps supported by money-transmitter licenses and compliance infrastructure across 48 U.S. states.

Programmable accounts: Businesses can create and manage TRON wallets through the same Open Money Stack integration used across supported networks, removing the need to integrate a separate wallet provider or maintain different user experiences for each network. Cross-chain movement: Businesses can route USDT between TRON and supported EVM networks, such as Polygon Chain, through a single transaction flow, with the bridging, conversion and execution handled underneath.



For a remittance provider, this means a customer can fund a payment in dollars and deliver USDT to a recipient's TRON wallet without the provider integrating separate ramp, wallet and routing vendors. The same infrastructure can support the reverse flow, allowing users to move USDT from TRON and cash out through a bank account.

The integration can also support other payment workflows. A marketplace, for example, can accept USDT on TRON, hold funds in a programmable account, and settle with a seller through an EVM network or bank account. Payment applications can serve customers across both ecosystems without requiring users to move onto a preferred blockchain or businesses to build separate compliance and payment infrastructure for each network.

Polygon Labs began assembling Open Money Stack through its pending acquisition of Coinme and acquisition of Sequence, combining licensed U.S. fiat access with enterprise wallet infrastructure and cross-chain orchestration. The stack is designed to connect the networks, stablecoins, and banking rails customers already use rather than requiring businesses to select a single blockchain for every payment.

This marks the first phase of TRON support across Polygon Open Money Stack, with additional assets, markets and payment capabilities expected to become available over time.

About Polygon Labs

Polygon Labs is a global blockchain payments company building infrastructure to move money instantly, reliably and at internet scale, with the mission to move all money onchain. It is building the Polygon Open Money Stack, an integrated stack of stablecoin settlement, wallets, regulated fiat on- and off-ramps and cross-chain routing, so businesses can move money anywhere through one integration. Its infrastructure has facilitated trillions of dollars in onchain value transfer.

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About TRON DAO

TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps.

Founded in September 2017, the TRON blockchain has experienced significant growth since its MainNet launch in May 2018. Today, TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin, which currently exceeds $94 billion. As of October 2026, the TRON blockchain has recorded over 407 million in total user accounts, more than 15 billion in total transactions, and over $28 billion in total value locked (TVL), based on TRONSCAN. Recognized as the global settlement layer for stablecoin transactions and everyday purchases with proven success, TRON is“Moving Trillions, Empowering Billions.”

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