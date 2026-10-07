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BUREAU VERITAS - Number Of Shares And Voting Rights As Of September 30, 2026


2026-10-07 01:02:39
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) REGULATED INFORMATION

Courbevoie, France – October 07, 2026

Information on number of shares and voting rights as provided
by article 223-16 of the general regulations of the
French financial markets authority AMF

Issuer: Bureau Veritas

Date Number of shares (1) Number of voting rights
30/09/2026 453,899,720 Theoretical number of voting rights: 579,456,124
Number of exercisable voting rights: 569,351,911

(1) including the new shares issued in Euroclear as a result of the exercise of stock options since January 1, 2026, if any.

Bureau Veritas Head Office Tel: + 33 (0)1 55 24 70 00
Société Anonyme Tour Alto Fax: + 33 (0)1 55 24 70 01
(Limited liability corporation) 4, Place des Saisons
Share capital of EUR 54,464,582.40 92400 Courbevoie
RCS Nanterre 775 690 621 France

Attachment

  • BUREAU VERITAS Number of shares and voting rights as of 2026 09 30

MENAFN07102026004107003653ID1111775860



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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