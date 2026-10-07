New Memoir DAMAGED By James Meuer Sheds Light On PTSD And The Hidden Struggles Of First Responders

CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Books to Life Marketing proudly announces the release of DAMAGED: A First Responder's Experiences Handling Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, a raw, powerful, and deeply personal account by James Meuer, designed to shed light on the hidden struggles of first responders while fostering understanding, compassion, and awareness about post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). This compelling narrative invites readers into the realities behind the uniform-where heroism meets humanity, and strength is tested by unseen battles.“I don't talk about PTSD openly online for attention. I talk about it so the next time someone gets distressed over a loud noise, they're not laughed at or made fun of. I hope to help others know they're not alone. I hope to help people understand.” - James Meuer, Author of DAMAGEDAbout the BookDAMAGED is a gripping and unfiltered memoir that takes readers through one man's journey as a first responder battling post-traumatic stress disorder. Drawing from real emergency calls-some graphic and emotionally scarring-James Meuer provides an honest portrayal of the toll that years of service can take on the human mind and spirit.Once seen as a hero, James Meuer shares how PTSD began to strip away his sense of self, leaving him haunted by memories, plagued by relentless nightmares, and triggered by everyday sounds that most people would overlook. From sleepless nights to hyper-vigilance during the day, the book reveals the constant internal battle that many first responders silently endure.More than just a story of trauma, DAMAGED is also a story of resilience, faith, and redemption. Without forcing beliefs, Meuer weaves in the role of faith as part of his personal journey toward healing. His story serves as both a wake-up call and a source of comfort-reminding readers that no one is truly alone in their struggles.The book has received heartfelt praise from readers:.“A must-read... I could not put the book down. They truly are underpaid heroes.”.“What is written in this book is true... His PTSD has affected not just him, but the entire family.”.“A legit ride through the horrors and redemptions of life in emergency services... Hard to put down.”.“It helped me realize I am not alone.”Featured InterviewsJames Meuer has shared his experiences and the story behind DAMAGED through media interviews, providing audiences with a deeper look into his life as a first responder and his mission to raise awareness about PTSD.Meuer recently appeared on The Chris Voss Show, where he discussed his experiences as a first responder, the inspiration behind DAMAGED, and the importance of helping others recognize that they are not alone in their struggles.Watch the interview:The Chris Voss Show –He also appeared in an interview with Neil Haley, further discussing his experiences, his memoir, and the message of hope and awareness behind his work.Watch the interview:Neil Haley –Frankfurt Book Fair 2026DAMAGED: A First Responder's Experiences Handling Post Traumatic Stress Disorder by James Meuer will also be featured at the Frankfurt Book Fair 2026, one of the world's most prestigious international publishing events.The book's participation at the Frankfurt Book Fair will provide an opportunity for DAMAGED to reach an international audience of readers, publishing professionals, booksellers, media representatives, and literary enthusiasts. Through this global platform, the memoir will continue to bring greater awareness to the realities of PTSD, the emotional challenges faced by first responders, and the importance of compassion and understanding for those navigating the lasting effects of trauma.Book Details.Title: DAMAGED: A First Responder's Experiences Handling Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.Author: James Meuer.Genre: Non-Fiction / Memoir / Mental Health.ISBN: 978-1-4497-9955-7.Format: Paperback & E-Book.Available At: AmazonPurchase DAMAGED on AmazonAbout the AuthorJames Meuer served as a paramedic for 26 years, with additional experience in firefighting. Originally pursuing a career in medicine after earning a Bachelor's degree in Chemistry from UC Davis, he entered emergency services to support his education-and ultimately found his calling.Throughout his career, he served as a Field Training Officer (FTO), Paramedic Supervisor, and instructor, dedicating his life to helping others in critical moments. After retirement, he continued his service as a Fire Chaplain, providing emotional and spiritual support to firefighters, including time spent at wildfire base camps alongside his PTSD service dog, Cosmo, offering comfort to crews in high-stress environments.Through DAMAGED, Meuer transforms his personal experiences into an opportunity for connection and understanding. His story gives readers a rare glimpse into the emotional realities faced by those who spend their lives responding to emergencies-and encourages greater compassion for the battles that may continue long after the emergency has ended.

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New Memoir DAMAGED by James Meuer Sheds Light on PTSD and the Hidden Struggles of First Responders News Provided By Books to Life Marketing Ltd. October 07, 2026, 16:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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