Forte Group Joins Anthropic's Claude Partner Network As A Select Partner, Backed By A Governed AI Pracitice

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Forte Group Joins Anthropic's Claude Partner Network as a Select Partner, Backed by a Governed AI Practice Already Proven in Production

- Mikael Carlsson, CEO at Forte Group

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Forte Group, the AI-first product development firm, today announced it has achieved the Select partner tier in the Claude Partner Network Services Track. The designation recognizes the Claude focused AI consulting practice Forte Group has already built, and the production-grade systems for enterprise clients across financial services, healthcare, SaaS, and private equity that Forte Group has already launched.

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Customer value has already been delivered by Forte Group across industries. At Xceptor, a data automation platform used by financial institutions including Fortune 500 clients, Forte Group moved Xceptor's engineering team from ad hoc AI tool use to a governed, agentic product development pipeline built on Claude, with every AI-generated artifact passing a named human gate before it shipped. Michael Kinloch, Xceptor's SVP of Engineering, co-presented the results publicly at CTO Craft London in March 2026 and CTO Craft Toronto in May 2026. Connector builds that once took two weeks now ship in two days, an 83% cost reduction; rework fell from roughly 30% to under 10%; and story creation runs 3x faster.

"The next phase of enterprise AI won't be won by whoever adopts the fastest," said Mikael Carlsson, CEO of Forte Group. "It will be won by those who can prove their AI delivers real value and stays under control. We've spent the last two years building exactly that, on Claude, in production, for clients in regulated industries. This achievement means we can bring that discipline to far more organizations, done right from day one."

The Claude Partner Network is how Anthropic works with the firms that put Claude into production for customers. The Services Track recognizes partners for building a certified delivery team, delivering Claude use cases for clients, and proving the work through public customer references. Partners advance through Certified, Select, Preferred, and Global Premier tiers.

"Moving from AI experimentation to AI-native operations needs structure, not just ambition," said Alex Lukashevich, Chief AI Officer at Forte Group. "Our Augment → Automate → Agent methodology gives enterprise clients a stage-gated, risk-managed path with measurable outcomes at every step - every stage owned by a named person, not a model acting alone."

To learn more about Forte Group's Claude practice, visit fortegrp.

About Forte Group

Forte Group is an AI-first product development partner with deep enterprise relationships in technology, healthcare, and financial services. For 25+ years, the firm has designed, developed, and operated mission-critical software for organizations that can't afford to get it wrong, embedding governed AI across the entire software delivery lifecycle, with named accountability on every engagement. Forte Group has 800+ employees across 12 locations. Learn more at fortegrp.

Jane Perederey, VP Marketing & Communications

Forte Group

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Forte Group Joins Anthropic's Claude Partner Network as a Select Partner, Backed by a Governed AI Pracitice News Provided By Forte Group October 07, 2026, 16:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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