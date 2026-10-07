Smart Factory Debuts OMNIS At London's Resilience Summit

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) OMNIS - The Machine Calculates, The Human Creates

- Alan KayOVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LONDON, Oct. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Factory, the enterprise transformation firm that has delivered $6.3 billion in documented client value since 2010, has been invited to the Resilience World Nexus (RWN) Summit, which opens today at Church House Westminster. Managing Director Jeffrey Kupper is representing the firm and introducing OMNIS, Smart Factory's business operating system, to the summit's audience of senior executives.The two-day summit brings together leaders from insurance, operations, finance, security, risk and governance. Its program includes a session titled“Artificial Intelligence: Friend, Foe, Frenemy or Something else?” It is a question Kupper, who spent part of his career at Lloyd's of London, expects to hear in the hallways as often as on stage.“Being able to interface with global decision-makers to discuss turning uncertainty into advantage, with AI a key topic of debate, is a rare opportunity especially through the lens of our ground-breaking OMNIS platform, the next generation of intelligence in the enterprise.” Kupper said.For Smart Factory, that debate has a practical starting point. MIT NANDA's 2025 study, The GenAI Divide, found that 95 percent of enterprise generative-AI pilots produced no measurable impact on profit and loss. Doug Richards, Smart Factory's Executive Chairman and the inventor of OMNIS, believes the industry has been trying to solve the wrong problem.“Most of the industry is focused on building a better harness for AI models.” Richards said.“What I realized developing OMNIS is that bespoke software applications, orchestrated by the OMNIS Command Center, are the controls the enterprise actually needs. Instead of hoping a large language model can learn and remember your business, OMNIS uses software to define what each employee can do. We refer to this as control-by-design.”Richards argues that this approach is newly possible because the economics of software have changed.“Software is evolving to the speed of thought. It is no longer a precious, rarefied commodity,” he said.“I'm building applications on our OMNIS platform that would have represented millions of dollars of investment a few short years ago, and we are launching them in a few months. They are still compliant and, most importantly, safe for people who aren't AI natives. We have raised generations of employees to use software to contribute to the organization. We need a space where the software users and AI Synthesizers can collaborate on the objectives of the organization and OMNIS is that.”That point sits at the center of how Smart Factory thinks about adoption. Heather Richards, the firm's Managing Partner and CEO, leads its vision and strategy and has spent her career on organizational development, including as Vice President of Global Client Success at PSI Services.“The companies that win with AI won't be the ones with the most prompt engineers,” she said.“They'll be the ones whose people can show up on Monday, open the tools they already understand, and do better work without being asked to become something they're not. That's what control-by-design gives a leadership team.”The approach puts OMNIS at odds with much of what Richards calls Big AI. Rather than routing a company's knowledge through a general-purpose model it does not own, OMNIS keeps data under the client's control, verifies every request, records every action and allows any component to be replaced – all while requiring no data centers and still deploying private AI securely.INVESTOR INQUIRIESSmart Factory is seeking investors, participants in a rapid-scale investment that delivers OMNIS subscriptions, services, consultants and hardware to mid-size and early-enterprise organizations. Qualified investors may inquire at....ABOUT SMART FACTORYSmart Factory is a Kansas City-area enterprise transformation firm founded in 2010. It has delivered $6.3 billion in documented client value for 62 enterprise clients across eight industry verticals, with a 98 percent client renewal rate. Doug Richards, the firm's Executive Chairman, is the inventor of OMNIS and holds several patents, including DropBear. Learn more at smartfactory.

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Smart Factory debuts OMNIS at London's Resilience Summit News Provided By Smart Factory October 07, 2026, 16:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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