Wave Maker Craft Shares Synthetic Teak Selection Considerations As IBEX 2026 Continues In Tampa

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Company offers recreational-boat owners guidance on deck areas, design choices and project planning as the marine industry gathers for a technical trade event

KAISER, MO, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- IBEX 2026, the International BoatBuilders' Exhibition & Conference, is underway October 6–8 at the Tampa Convention Center. As boatbuilders, designers, manufacturers and suppliers gather to discuss marine technology, construction and materials, Wave Maker Craft is sharing considerations for recreational-boat owners evaluating synthetic teak for flooring projects.Wave Maker Craft serves boat owners in the Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri, and Tampa Bay, Florida, markets. Its website identifies the boat, the current flooring, the areas to be updated, the intended use of the boat and the preferred look and feel as factors that can shape a marine flooring project.The company discusses Flexiteek 3, a synthetic teak marine decking option, with owners considering teak-inspired plank styling for exterior deck areas and other onboard spaces. Wave Maker Craft's website identifies cockpits, walkways, swim platforms, exterior decks and larger custom deck areas among the locations that may be considered, depending on the individual boat and project scope.For boat owners comparing design options, Wave Maker Craft notes that Flexiteek is available in 15 deck colors with black, grey and white caulking choices, creating more than 40 possible color and caulking combinations. The company's website also describes custom plank direction, borders, patterns, lettering and logos as potential design elements for a project.Wave Maker Craft advises owners to begin with the areas they want to update rather than assuming an entire boat must be refloored. Current photos of the boat and existing flooring can help inform a project discussion, including the existing surfaces, transitions and the owner's goals for the finished space.Flexiteek publishes its own product specifications and performance information. Wave Maker Craft notes that material selection, product suitability, design choices, warranties and project responsibilities should be confirmed in the written scope for each project.More information about Flexiteek synthetic teak and boat flooring options is available at .About Wave Maker CraftWave Maker Craft provides marine flooring options for recreational-boat owners in the Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri, and Tampa Bay, Florida, markets. The company discusses Flexiteek synthetic teak and Infinity Luxury Woven Vinyl with owners planning boat flooring projects.Source: Wave Maker Craft

Paul Skinner

Wave Maker Craft

573-552-7952

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Wave Maker Craft Shares Synthetic Teak Selection Considerations as IBEX 2026 Continues in Tampa News Provided By MSW Interactive Designs October 07, 2026, 16:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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