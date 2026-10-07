Servicenow Invites Tqstarling To Showcase Validated Risk Practice At Nexus Security & Risk 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) TQStarling will join security and risk leaders to showcase its capabilities across enterprise risk, resilience and AI governance

NEW ALBANY, OH, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- NEW ALBANY, Ohio, October 7, 2026 - TQStarling, a ServiceNow Premier Partner with a ServiceNow Validated Practice in Risk, today announced that it has been invited by ServiceNow to showcase its risk and resilience capabilities at Nexus Security & Risk 2026, taking place October 13–15 at ServiceNow Global Headquarters in Santa Clara, California.Nexus Security & Risk is ServiceNow's annual customer community event for security, risk and resilience leaders and practitioners. The three-day event brings together customers, industry experts, ServiceNow product teams and selected partners for hands-on labs, presentations, peer discussions and conversations about how enterprises are securing, governing and scaling their organizations in the age of AI.TQStarling's participation follows its achievement of a ServiceNow Validated Practice designation in Risk, Resilience and Sustainability, recognizing the depth of its expertise, delivery capabilities and customer experience across the ServiceNow Risk portfolio.“Being invited by ServiceNow to showcase our capabilities at Nexus is meaningful because this is an audience that understands how quickly the risk landscape is changing,” said Tim Harris, Founder and CEO of TQStarling.“Organizations are being asked to move faster with AI, automation and increasingly autonomous systems at exactly the same time that the need for governance, resilience and control is increasing. Our focus is helping clients do both: accelerate transformation while putting the structures in place to manage risk with confidence.”Bringing Risk, Resilience and AI Governance TogetherAt Nexus, TQStarling will highlight its approach to helping organizations establish stronger foundations for enterprise risk and then use the ServiceNow platform to operationalize, automate and scale those programs. Our AICT offering tracks readiness through deployment acceleration for the ServiceNow AI Control Tower.The company's capabilities span AI Control Tower (AICT), Integrated Risk Management and GRC, Business Continuity and Operational Resilience, Third-Party Risk Management, compliance and audit, security risk, and AI governance.TQStarling is applying its validated Risk expertise to this emerging challenge through services including AI governance readiness and ServiceNow AI Control Tower, helping enterprises establish AI asset inventories, ownership models, risk classifications, controls, approval processes and ongoing oversight.“As AI becomes embedded throughout the enterprise, the line between technology governance and enterprise risk is disappearing,” Harris added.“The organizations that will move fastest are not going to be the ones that avoid risk. They will be the ones that build the capability to understand it, govern it and act on it.”TQStarling takes a foundation-first approach to these programs, helping organizations align governance, ownership, taxonomies, controls and operating processes before applying automation and technology at scale.“Risk transformation is not simply a technology implementation,” said Melissa Bouchard, Vice President, Strategy at TQStarling.“The strongest programs start by defining how the organization wants to govern, make decisions and manage accountability. ServiceNow then gives us an extraordinary platform for turning that operating model into repeatable workflows, controls, evidence and visibility. Nexus gives us an opportunity to show customers what that looks like in practice.”That approach is becoming increasingly important as organizations extend traditional risk management disciplines to artificial intelligence.ServiceNow has identified AI governance, automated risk prioritization, operational resilience and managing security exposures across increasingly complex environments as key themes for Nexus Security & Risk 2026.A ServiceNow Validated Practice in RiskServiceNow's Validated Practice designation recognizes partners that have demonstrated specialized capabilities and customer success within specific ServiceNow practice areas.TQStarling's designation in Risk, Resilience and Sustainability reflects its investment in specialized practitioners, certifications, delivery experience and customer outcomes across the ServiceNow Risk portfolio.The company combines that specialization with senior-led delivery and a focus on accelerating measurable outcomes for clients.Nexus Security & Risk 2026 takes place October 13–15, 2026, at ServiceNow Global Headquarters in Santa Clara, California. The event brings together security, risk, compliance, resilience and AI leaders to share practical approaches for securing, governing and scaling the modern enterprise.About TQStarlingTQStarling is a ServiceNow Premier Partner focused on compressing time to value for enterprise transformation. The company combines senior-led consulting, specialized ServiceNow expertise, AI capabilities and practical execution to help organizations turn complex transformation initiatives into measurable business outcomes.TQStarling holds a ServiceNow Validated Practice in Risk, Resilience and Sustainability, with capabilities spanning Integrated Risk Management, GRC, Business Continuity and Operational Resilience, Third-Party Risk Management, AI governance, Security Operations and other enterprise workflows.TQStarling's approach connects strategy, governance and execution, helping organizations accelerate transformation while maintaining the control, security and oversight required by the enterprise.

Tim Harris

TQStarling

+1 805-341-6007

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ServiceNow Invites TQStarling to Showcase Validated Risk Practice at Nexus Security & Risk 2026 News Provided By TQStarling October 07, 2026, 16:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Law, Technology



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