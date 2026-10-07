MENAFN - EIN Presswire) BestProsInTown, a local services platform covering the United States and Canada, has launched AI Profile Optimization for home service businesses.

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BestProsInTown, a local services platform covering the United States and Canada, has launched AI Profile Optimization for home service businesses. The service transforms a company's profile, its structure, and content so search engines and AI systems can better understand what the business does, where it operates, and what customers report about its work. Pricing starts at $149 per profile, delivered within 10 business days.Homeowners are increasingly turning to AI assistants when they need a roofer, HVAC contractor, or other local service provider. In tests conducted by BestProsInTown, ChatGPT recommended businesses from BestProsInTown rankings and cited platform pages as sources. The information included in a business profile can influence how accurately AI systems understand and describe that business.Many local business listings provide only general information. A typical HVAC profile might say:“Trusted HVAC contractor with excellent service and great reviews. Known for professionalism, fast response times, and fair pricing. A top choice for heating and cooling needs.”An optimized profile provides more specific information:“Airview AC is a trusted HVAC contractor serving Van Alstyne, TX. The company provides residential and commercial AC repair, furnace repair, HVAC installation, system replacement, preventive maintenance, duct sealing, indoor air quality solutions, and 24/7 emergency HVAC service. Airview AC is known for fast response times, experienced technicians, transparent pricing, and strong customer satisfaction.”The difference is specificity. The optimized profile identifies the business location and the services it provides, giving AI systems more useful information when responding to specific local searches, such as emergency AC repair in Van Alstyne.“AI systems need clear information about what a business does, where it operates, and what customers say about its work,” said Elijah Puzhakov, Project Manager at BestProsInTown.“We rebuilt our home service profiles around that information.”How Businesses Can Improve Their Chances of Appearing in ChatGPT AnswersAI assistants work best with clear, specific information about a business. A description such as“trusted contractor, great service, fair pricing” says very little about what the company actually does or where it operates. Business owners can make their information more useful to both search engines and AI systems by:* Using the same business name, category, address, and phone number across major online listings* Listing specific services using the terms customers are likely to search for, such as“furnace repair” and“duct sealing” instead of broad phrases like“heating solutions”* Clearly identifying the cities and neighborhoods the business serves* Keeping business hours, service areas, and contact information up to date* Encouraging customers to write detailed reviews that mention the service they received and their experience“Nobody can guarantee that a business will appear in a ChatGPT answer,” said Puzhakov.“What a business can control is how clear, complete, and specific its information is online.”What the Service CoversThe BestProsInTown team reviews the existing business profile, expands and restructures its content, and publishes the optimized version. The process covers the business description, specific services and categories, locations and service areas, information drawn from customer reviews, and an FAQ section based on common questions customers ask when choosing a service provider.The service is launching with a focus on home service businesses and is also available to businesses in legal, dental, beauty, restaurant, automotive, healthcare, and pet care categories. The optimization does not affect a business's rating, review count, or eligibility for a BestProsInTown Certificate of Excellence.Home service businesses can learn more and order an AI-optimized profile through BestProsInTown.About BestProsInTownBestProsInTown helps customers find and compare local service providers across the United States and Canada. The platform covers a wide range of industries, including beauty and wellness, home services, pet care, automotive, healthcare, and legal services.BestProsInTown launched in 2019, introduced AI-based fake review detection in 2020, and began awarding its Certificate of Excellence in 2023. The platform does not sell reviews or accept payments that influence business ratings, and published reviews are also manually reviewed by the BestProsInTown team.With more than 1 million listed businesses and 10 million reviews, BestProsInTown helps customers compare local businesses and professionals and choose the right provider for their needs.

Oksana Zuieva

Locaji sp. z o.o.

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BestProsInTown Launches AI Search-Optimized Profiles for Home Service Businesses News Provided By Locaji sp. z o.o. October 07, 2026, 16:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Retail



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