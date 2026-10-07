Bengaluru Gas Cylinder Blast: 2 Dead, 4 Family Members Injured After Nayandahalli House Explosion

A gas cylinder blast in Vinayaka Layout, Nayandahalli, near Kengeri in Bengaluru, has left a family devastated after six members, including children, suffered severe burn injuries in the accident. The incident reportedly occurred after cooking gas leaked and accumulated inside their home overnight. The family was asleep when the leak went unnoticed. The mother, Lakshmamma, and one of her children later died during treatment at the hospital.

A Small Mistake Destroys A Family

The tragic accident occurred early on Friday morning in Nayandahalli's Vinayaka Layout. Karilingappa and his family had moved to Bengaluru from Raichur in search of work. The couple lived in a small house with their four children.

According to reports, the family had finished dinner and gone to sleep the previous night. The gas cylinder was reportedly left on, allowing gas to leak throughout the night without the family realising it.

Cylinder Explodes While Lighting The Stove

The situation turned tragic when a family member attempted to light the stove the following morning. The accumulated gas reportedly caught fire, triggering a powerful explosion.

The blast severely damaged the house and threw all six family members across the room. Neighbours heard the loud explosion and rushed to the spot to help the injured family.

The injured family members were taken to Victoria Hospital for treatment. Lakshmamma and one of her children later succumbed to their burn injuries despite medical efforts.

Karilingappa Remains Critical

Karilingappa is also in a critical condition and has been shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) for treatment. Doctors at Victoria Hospital are continuing to treat the other injured children.

The incident has left the family devastated, with the mother and one child having died during treatment, while the remaining family members continue to receive medical care.