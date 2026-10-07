Kalaburagi Training Aircraft Makes Emergency Landing

A training aircraft made an emergency landing in an agricultural field near Kalaburagi Airport in Karnataka on Tuesday evening after reportedly developing a technical problem during a routine training flight. The two-seater aircraft, carrying an instructor and trainee pilot, landed safely in a Toor crop field near Pala village. Both occupants were safe and no injuries were reported.

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