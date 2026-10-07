Fhlbank San Francisco Launches Disaster Relief And Recovery Program Following Hawk Fire

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bank commits $500,000 to support communities affected by wildfire and other disasters across its three-state district this year

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco (FHLBank San Francisco) today launched a Disaster Relief and Recovery Program in response to the devastating Hawk Fire near Reno, Nevada, committing $500,000 to help affected communities address immediate needs and begin long-term recovery.

The commitment includes $400,000 to match donations from FHLBank San Francisco member financial institutions to nonprofit and tribal organizations serving disaster-affected communities, plus a $100,000 direct contribution to the Community Foundation of Northern Nevada for Hawk Fire relief and recovery.

“The Hawk Fire has disrupted the lives and livelihoods of families, businesses and community organizations,” said Winthrop Watson, president and chief executive officer of FHLBank San Francisco.“By launching this program and partnering with our members, we can help extend immediate relief, support the recovery ahead and strengthen communities as they rebuild.”

Through the Disaster Relief and Recovery Program, FHLBank San Francisco members may receive matching contributions of up to 2-to-1 for qualifying donations of at least $5,000 to nonprofit or tribal organizations assisting communities affected by wildfires and other natural disasters. Matching funds will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis, subject to availability, with an annual maximum of $50,000 per member.

Grants may support emergency assistance for displaced residents and businesses, temporary shelter and food, housing recovery, nonprofit operations, small-business recovery services and long-term community resilience initiatives.

“While these wildfires have brought immense hardship to our community, they have also shown the strength of our collective spirit,” said Eaton Dunkelberger, president and chief executive officer of the Community Foundation of Northern Nevada.“This critical funding provides direct support to families through local organizations, helping our neighbors recover, rebuild, and heal.”

The program complements other FHLBank San Francisco resources available to members addressing urgent and longer-term community needs, including community investment grants, affordable housing programs, economic development funding and discounted credit products supporting housing, neighborhood revitalization and community recovery.

To request funds for a 2026 disaster, members must submit a Certification and Disbursement Request form by Monday, November 2, 2026. Further program details, eligibility requirements and application materials are available to members at fhlbsf.com/relief.

About Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco

The Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco is a member-driven cooperative helping local lenders in Arizona, California and Nevada build strong communities, create opportunity and change lives for the better. The tools and resources we provide to our member financial institutions, including commercial banks, credit unions, industrial loan companies, savings institutions, insurance companies and community development financial institutions, support homeownership, finance affordable housing, drive economic vitality and strengthen neighborhoods. Together with our members and community partners, we are helping create more vibrant and resilient communities throughout our three-state district.

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Tom Flannigan

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