Toll Brothers Announces Final Opportunity To Own A New Luxury Home At Bluffs At Granite Highlands In Washougal, Washington

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Final three quick move-in homes with rare views and personalization options available

WASHOUGAL, Wash., Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the final opportunity for home shoppers to purchase one of the three remaining quick move-in homes at Bluffs at Granite Highlands, a luxury community in Washougal, Washington. These homes feature sweeping water and mountain views, rare in the region, along with the opportunity for personalization and move-in dates in early 2027. Homes are priced from $1.6 million.

Perched above the Columbia River, Bluffs at Granite Highlands offers estate-style homes with modern architecture in a gated neighborhood. Expansive home designs range from 3,844 to 4,430 square feet, featuring 5 to 6 bedrooms, 4.5 to 5.5 baths, and 3-car garages. Select homes include daylight basements, lofts, flex rooms, and first-floor bedrooms, allowing home shoppers to choose a home that fits their lifestyle.









"Bluffs at Granite Highlands is a truly one-of-a-kind opportunity to own a new luxury home in a stunning location," said Mike Grubbe, Division President of Toll Brothers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. "With breathtaking views and just three quick move-in homes remaining, we encourage home shoppers to take advantage of this last chance to own a new home personalized to their style in this unparalleled community.”

Home shoppers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.









Bluffs at Granite Highlands is conveniently located near downtown Camas, known for its small-town charm and vibrant shops and eateries, as well as outdoor recreation opportunities such as Lacamas Lake Park and Woodburn Falls. The community offers the tax advantages of living in Washington State while remaining close to Portland, Oregon and Vancouver, Washington. Portland International Airport is just a 20-minute drive away.

The Bluffs at Granite Highlands Sales Center is located at 486 N. Y Street in Washougal. For more information, call Toll Brothers at 844-900-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/WA.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOL." Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine's 2026 list of the World's Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ...

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Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)