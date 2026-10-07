Danone: Information On The Total Number Of Voting Rights And Shares
|Date
|Total number of shares
|Total number of voting rights
|
30/09/2026
|
683,337,177
|
Total number of theoretical voting rights(1): 723,250,283
Total number of exercisable voting rights(2): 684,008,600
(1) The total number of theoretical voting rights (or“gross” voting rights) is used as the basis for calculating the crossing of shareholding thresholds. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulation, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares whose voting rights have been suspended.
(2) The total number of exercisable voting rights (or”net” voting rights) is calculated without taking into account the shares with suspended voting rights. It is published to ensure that the public is properly informed in accordance with the recommendation made by the AMF on July 17, 2007.
Attachment
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Voting Rights and Shares 300926
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