The Grocery Aisle Just Rewrote The Rules Of Pet Food

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reformulated PC® Nutrition First® dry dog and cat food closes the gap between the grocery aisle and the specialty pet store. Its veterinarian-formulated recipes are available where Canadians already shop for their families, priced up to 40% less per 100g than select comparable dry dog and cat foods at pet specialty retailers* - no extra family errand required.









BRAMPTON, Ontario, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pets have a way of taking over the couch, the bed and most of the camera roll. Now, feeding them thoughtfully fits better into the family grocery run too.

President's Choice® has reformulated its PC® Nutrition First® dry dog and cat food for Canadian pet parents who put just as much thought into what goes into their pet's nutrition as they do the rest of their family. That's why every PC® Nutrition First® dry dog and cat food recipe is veterinarian-formulated with real meat as the first ingredient with thoughtfully selected nutrients to support the things pet parents care about most-energy, healthy digestion, building blocks for strength, and a healthy coat.

Because what we leave out matters too, the recipes are formulated without artificial flavours or synthetic colours, animal by-products, corn, wheat or soy. Pet parents can also choose from options created for different life stages, breeds, sizes and nutritional needs.

It's the ultimate mashup of pet specialty perks, grocery store convenience and price tags – all without having to give up on the nutritional benefits that pets deserve. PC® Nutrition First® is available in the grocery aisle for up to 40% less per 100g than select comparable dry dog and cat food at pet specialty retailers.*

“With four dogs and three cats at home, I know that great pet care comes down to quality, taste, and simplicity,” said April Preston, Senior Vice President Control Brand, Product Management & Innovation.“We reformulated PC® Nutrition First to make premium, veterinarian-formulated nutrition accessible in the grocery aisle, helping Canadian families nourish the pets they love without the extra errand or specialty price tag."

One Family. One Grocery Run. Plenty of Choices.

Whether the household includes a new puppy, a small dog with a big personality or a cat with very particular preferences, the PC® Nutrition First® portfolio offers recipes created for a range of pets and needs:



The first ingredient is real meat: Every dry food recipe begins with real meat, providing essential amino acids from protein to support heart and eye health.

Different recipes for different family members: Options are available for different life stages, breeds, sizes and nutritional needs, including sensitive stomachs, skin and coat care, weight management and oral care.

Grain-free choices: Select recipes provide complete and balanced nutrition for pet parents looking for a grain-free option.

Everyday digestive health support: All recipes include prebiotics and probiotics to help support a healthy digestive tract.

Cognitive health support: Recipes are formulated with DHA or antioxidants to help support cognitive health. Specially formulated: Recipes are formulated without artificial flavours or synthetic colours, animal by-products, corn, wheat or soy.



In other words, Canadians can put meaningful formulation features in the bowl without putting another stop on the calendar.

Ultimately, caring for pets like family means finding quality nutrition at a price you can feel good about. PC® is making the quality pet parents are looking for easier to find - and afford. The reformulated PC® Nutrition First® dry dog and cat food portfolio, along with a growing selection of treats, is available now at participating Loblaw banner stores across Canada and online at pcexpress.ca/pc-nutrition-first.

For more information and help finding the right recipe for your pet, visit pcexpress.ca/pc-nutrition-first.

DISCLAIMER:

*Based on average regular retail price per 100g of the brands shown in the chart. Prices may vary by store. See in-store or online at pcexpress.ca/pc-nutrition-first for details.

ABOUT LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED

Loblaw is Canada's food and pharmacy leader, and the nation's largest retailer. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, and healthcare services, other health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, financial services and wireless mobile products and services. With more than 2,800 locations, Loblaw, its franchisees and Associate-owners employ more than 220,000 full- and part-time employees, making it one of Canada's largest private sector employers.

Loblaw's purpose – Live Life Well® – puts first the needs and well-being of Canadians who make one billion transactions annually in the company's stores. Loblaw is positioned to meet and exceed those needs in many ways: convenient locations; more than 1,100 grocery stores that span the value spectrum from discount to specialty; full-service pharmacies at nearly 1,400 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® locations and in close to 500 grocery stores; PC Financial® services; Joe Fresh® fashion and family apparel; and four of Canada's top-consumer brands in Life Brand®, Farmer's MarketTM, no name® and President's Choice®. For more information, visit Loblaw's website at and Loblaw's issuer profile at

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