Stair Masters Moving Launches Labor Only Movers Service For Jacksonville And Northeast Florida Households

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Hourly crews now load and unload rental trucks and PODs and rearrange furniture across Duval, Clay, St. Johns and Nassau counties.

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Stair Masters Moving, a licensed and insured moving company in Jacksonville, FL, has launched a Labor Only Movers service for residents who already have transportation lined up and need a trained crew to handle the heavy lifting. The new hourly service covers loading and unloading rental trucks and portable storage containers such as PODs, along with in-home furniture rearranging, across Duval, Clay, St. Johns and Nassau counties.Many households rent a truck or book a portable container to control the cost and timing of a move. The part that often goes wrong is the loading itself. Heavy furniture has to come down stairs and through doorways without damage, and every item has to be packed tightly so nothing shifts on the road. A container sitting in the driveway also tends to come with a pickup date, which puts a clock on the job. The Labor Only Movers service gives these customers the same wrapping, padding and loading methods the company uses on its full-service moves, without requiring them to book a moving truck they do not need.The service is billed by the hour with upfront hourly pricing. Customers book a crew for the time their job requires, and the final bill reflects the hours actually worked. Crews arrive at the customer's rental truck or container, wrap and protect furniture, and load the space so weight is balanced and items stay secure in transit. At the destination, a crew can unload and carry each piece into the right room. Labor only jobs do not include a truck or packing materials, which keeps the service focused on skilled labor.The same crews also help with furniture rearranging inside the home. Customers use this for jobs such as moving a heavy sectional or dresser to another room, clearing space before new flooring or painting, setting up a guest room, or reorganizing a home before listing it for sale.Stair Masters Moving handles roughly 1,000 moves per year and serves a 60-mile radius around Jacksonville. Labor only crews are available in the same communities as the company's full-service moves, including Orange Park, Fleming Island, Green Cove Springs and Middleburg in Clay County, Nocatee, St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra Beach and Julington Creek in St. Johns County, Yulee and Fernandina Beach in Nassau County, and Jacksonville Beach, Mandarin, Riverside and Southside in Duval County.The new offering joins the company's residential, apartment, commercial, long distance and packing services. Homeowners comparing local movers in Jacksonville, FL can now choose between a full-service move and labor only help based on their budget, schedule and the equipment they already have. Booking details, what is included and the communities served are listed on the company's page for labor only movers in Jacksonville.For customers planning a labor only job, Stair Masters Moving recommends a few simple steps to keep the crew's hours efficient. Have the truck or container on site and empty before the crew arrives. Confirm parking space and any HOA or apartment rules for moving days. Share details about stairs, elevators and long walks from the door so the crew can plan the right amount of time. Set aside fragile or valuable items you plan to transport yourself.Residents can request a free quote for Labor Only Movers or any other moving service online at stairmastersmovingjax or by calling (904) 767-3209.About Stair Masters MovingStair Masters Moving is a licensed and insured moving company serving Jacksonville and Northeast Florida within a 60-mile radius, including Duval, Clay, St. Johns and Nassau counties. The company provides residential moving, apartment moving, commercial moving, long distance moving, packing services and labor only movers, and handles roughly 1,000 moves per year. To learn more or request a free quote, visit stairmastersmovingjax.Media ContactCompany: Stair Masters MovingPhone: (904) 767-3209Website:

Jessica Scott

Stair Masters Moving

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Stair Masters Moving Launches Labor Only Movers Service for Jacksonville and Northeast Florida Households News Provided By Rotate Digital October 07, 2026, 16:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Travel & Tourism Industry



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