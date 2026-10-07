Dr. Leila Soudah Recognized as Global Leader in Women's Health and Regenerative Medicine

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Founder, CEO and Medical Director of Dr. Leila Victoria Soudah Medical Center, Dr. Leila Soudah continues to grow her work in women's healthcare, integrating a career in medical care over 40 years of medical experience with research, preventive care and emerging approaches in regenerative medicine. Her contributions to women's healthcare have been recognized through 2 Emirate Woman's Awards, alongside the Global Leader in Women's Health and Regenerative Medicine award and Leadership Awards 2026.After her medical education and specialist training in Germany, Dr. Soudah opened her clinic in Dubai in 1998. She is a Doctor of Medicine from Berlin FU University, and a specialist in Obstetrics and Gynecology, Hannover University. She has also acquired qualifications in fetal medicine, metabolic and nutritional medicine, anti-aging and regenerative medicine and evidence-based hormone therapy over the years. Reflecting on her early years, as a Palestinian who survived two wars, she moved to Germany seeking safety and a better life, working as a housemaid while pursuing her education and career.Much of her work has been dedicated to incorporating wider methodologies of women's health into clinical practice. She has been engaged in anti-aging and functional medicine since 2013, and laboratory investigations are used as a part of a strategy to determine the health risks and assist patients. Since 2002, her clinic has had an ISO Accreditation clinical laboratory, which was re-accredited in 2022.Her fields of professional interest are also in research and medical education. Her published work includes topics such as bioidentical hormone treatment as a functional approach of Asherman Syndrome, fertility among women with very low AMH, hormone replacement therapy and quality of life. She is in the process of obtaining a master certification in peptide therapy.Over a few years, this work has been recognized, such as Gynaecologist of the Year, Middle East Prestige Awards 2023-2024, an Innovative Obstetrics, Gynaecology and Infertility Clinic in 2022, and various awards in women's healthcare and clinical practice in 2020 and 2021. Her clinical practice and work were more recently acknowledged in the 2024 and 2025 UAE awards programmes.In addition to clinical practice, Dr. Soudah has presented and discussed women's health issues in medical conferences, professional presentations and discussions with the community. She has also been featured in women's health publications and television interviews across the Emirates.

Leila Soudah

Independent Researcher

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Dr. Leila Soudah Recognized as Global Leader in Women's Health and Regenerative Medicine News Provided By Pulse Media PR October 07, 2026, 16:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.