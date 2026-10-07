Brilliant Epoxy Floors Launches Brilliantflex Outdoor Coating Systems

Outdoor elastomeric coating installed by Brilliant Epoxy Floors at the Grand Canyon Skywalk

Flexible, waterproof alternatives to outdoor epoxy, built to handle Arizona desert heat on patios, walkways, balconies, and drive areas

- Erik Nagli, President, Brilliant Epoxy Floors

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Brilliant Epoxy Floors, a Scottsdale-based commercial and residential coatings company, today introduced BrilliantFlex Stride and BrilliantFlex Drive, two flexible elastomeric coating systems for outdoor concrete. The company developed the systems as an alternative to standard epoxy, which it cautions Arizona homeowners and property managers against using outdoors because of the region's extreme temperature swings.

Homeowners and property managers shopping for a patio, balcony, or walkway coating often receive quotes for epoxy systems. Epoxy is a proven product for garages, warehouses, and other indoor floors, so it is easy to assume it will perform just as well outside. According to Brilliant Epoxy Floors, that assumption is one of the most common and costly mistakes it sees in outdoor coating projects.

The problem is that outdoor concrete never stops moving. In Arizona, slabs expand in the afternoon heat and contract overnight, a cycle that repeats every day of the year. Epoxy cures into a hard, rigid shell with very little flexibility, so it cannot move with the slab. Over time, it cracks or loses its bond, letting monsoon rain and irrigation water get underneath, and the coating begins to lift and peel. Most epoxies also yellow and chalk under the Arizona sun. As a result, an outdoor epoxy floor that looked like a good deal on the quote can look worn out within a year or two and need to be removed and redone.

Both BrilliantFlex systems take a different approach. Each is built around an elastomeric waterproof membrane that stretches with the concrete, bridges hairline cracks, and stays bonded through daily expansion and contraction. BrilliantFlex Stride is designed for foot traffic, while BrilliantFlex Drive uses a heavier membrane build for areas with vehicle traffic. Both are finished with a UV-stable polyurea topcoat that resists fading, abrasion, and stains. Customers can choose an aggregate sand finish for slip resistance on ramps, stairs, and commercial walkways, or decorative flakes for patios and outdoor dining areas. Both systems are backed by a 10-year warranty.

"Outdoor concrete is always going to move. The question is whether your coating can move with it," said Erik Nagli, President of Brilliant Epoxy Floors. "We see a lot of failed outdoor epoxy jobs. An epoxy quote can look like a deal up front, but a coating that cracks and peels in two years isn't a savings."

BrilliantFlex Stride is designed for residential patios, balconies, and walkways, as well as commercial walkways, restaurant patios, exterior stairs, and multifamily balconies. BrilliantFlex Drive is built for driveways, parking areas, ramps, and drive lanes.

Before signing off on an outdoor epoxy quote, Arizona homeowners and property managers can contact Brilliant Epoxy Floors for a free on-site evaluation and estimate. Call 480-203-2444, email..., or visit to learn more about the BrilliantFlex outdoor systems.

About Brilliant Epoxy Floors:

Brilliant Epoxy Floors is a commercial concrete restoration and coatings installation company based in Scottsdale, Arizona, serving Arizona and Nevada. With more than 30 years of experience, the company installs high-performance epoxy, urethane cement, and elastomeric systems for the food and beverage, aviation, healthcare, manufacturing, and hospitality industries, as well as residential clients. All work is completed in-house by trained technicians, and the company is a Sherwin-Williams trusted installer.

Liddi Rinden

Brilliant Epoxy Floors

+1 480-203-2444

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Brilliant Epoxy Floors Launches BrilliantFlex Outdoor Coating Systems News Provided By Brilliant Epoxy Floors October 07, 2026, 16:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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