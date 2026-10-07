Bowden Companies Acquires 200-Unit Pensacola Apartment Community, Rebrands It As The Maren

Bowden Living enters Florida with The Maren, a revamped 200-unit multifamily community in Pensacola, enhancing property management and resident experience.

Bowden Companies, headquartered in Phenix City, Alabama, today announced the acquisition of The Emory Apartments. The property has been renamed The Maren.

PHENIX CITY, AL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bowden Companies today announced it has acquired The Emory Apartments, a 200-unit multifamily community at 3205 East Olive Road in Pensacola, Florida. The property has been renamed The Maren and will be managed by Bowden Living, the company's newly launched property management platform.The acquisition marks Bowden Companies' entry into the Florida Panhandle and reflects the company's strategy of investing in well-located multifamily communities where thoughtful capital investment and exceptional management can create meaningful long-term value.Built in 1983, The Maren will receive approximately $1 million in improvements, completed in phases. The work will enhance the property's exterior appearance, apartment homes, amenities and grounds, with an emphasis on visible improvements early on."We see tremendous potential in The Maren and in Pensacola," said Brad Bowden, Vice President of Bowden Companies. "This is more than an acquisition and a name change. We are making a meaningful investment in the property and are committed to creating a community that residents, associates and the surrounding neighborhood can be proud of. We believe The Maren has a very bright future."Bowden Living will oversee day-to-day operations, focusing on clear communication, responsive service, property-level accountability and attention to the details that matter most to residents."Our responsibility is to make a noticeable difference in the everyday experience of our residents," said Joseph Renaud, President and CEO of Bowden Living. "That means taking care of the property, responding with urgency, communicating well and treating people with the dignity they deserve. We want residents to see and feel the difference. The Maren represents a fresh start, and we are excited about what we can build here together."The Maren brings Bowden Companies' portfolio to 32 multifamily communities across the Southeast. At each one, the company pairs capital investment with engaged ownership, strong on-site teams and a genuine commitment to the people who call the community home.About Bowden CompaniesFounded in 1973 and headquartered in Phenix City, Alabama, Bowden Companies is a vertically integrated real estate organization. Through Bowden Development, Bowden Contractors, and Bowden Living, the company carries communities from land acquisition and design through construction, lease-up, and long-term operation. Learn more at TheBowdenCompanies.About Bowden LivingBowden Living is the property management platform of Bowden Companies, managing conventional multifamily communities across the Southeast for Bowden-owned assets and third-party ownership groups. Intentionally boutique, Bowden Living combines documented operating standards, experienced leadership, and a modern technology stack with a culture built on accountability and genuine care. Learn more at BowdenLiving.

Joanna Harry

Bowden Living

+1 334-586-3848

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Bowden Companies Acquires 200-Unit Pensacola Apartment Community, Rebrands It as The Maren News Provided By Multifamily Leadership October 07, 2026, 16:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management



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