Idaho Ranch Brings Ostrich To The Snack Aisle Nationwide

American Ostrich Farms Original and Jalapeño Snack Sticks are available on Amazon and AmericanOstrich

Each 1-ounce stick provides 9 grams of protein, with 70 calories in Original and 60 calories in Jalapeño.

American Ostrich Farms Snack Sticks offer a convenient, high-protein option for on-the-go snacking.

American Ostrich Farms turns an unconventional red meat into a familiar high-protein snack, now available on Amazon and direct to consumers.

- Alex McCoyKUNA, ID, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- American Ostrich Farms today announced the nationwide launch of its new Ostrich & Beef Snack Sticks on Amazon and AmericanOstrich, turning a red meat still unfamiliar to many American consumers into something decidedly familiar: a grab-and-go meat stick.Available in Original and Jalapeño at launch, the new sticks are made with ostrich as the primary ingredient, blended with beef. Each stick delivers 9 grams of protein, 60 to 70 calories depending on flavor, and less than 1 gram of sugar. The sticks are gluten- and soy-free and made without added MSG or artificial food dyes.The launch marks the first shelf-stable, ready-to-eat product from American Ostrich Farms and represents a significant step in the Idaho company's effort to move ostrich beyond specialty cuts and into everyday American eating occasions.“Most people who haven't tried ostrich assume it is going to taste exotic,” said Alex McCoy, founder and CEO of American Ostrich Farms.“Then they try it and realize how familiar it is. Our goal with these sticks was to remove the last barrier-the preparation-and make trying ostrich as easy as opening a snack.”Although ostriches are birds, their meat is red, with a rich flavor and texture more commonly associated with beef than poultry. Ostrich is naturally lean and particularly rich in iron, while delivering high-quality protein and vitamin B12.For the crowded meat-snack category, that creates an unusual combination: the experience of a traditional red-meat snack with just 2 to 2.5 grams of fat and 60 to 70 calories per stick.“We don't think consumers need another version of the same meat stick,” McCoy said.“Ostrich gave us the opportunity to make something genuinely different without asking people to change the way they snack or give up the red meat they love.”American Ostrich Farms raises ostriches on its 120-acre ranch outside Boise, Idaho, and produces the sticks at its co-located USDA-inspected processing facility. The company remains involved throughout the process, from raising its ostriches through product development, production, packaging, fulfillment, and direct customer relationships.“When you raise the animal and stay close to the product all the way through to the customer, you approach food differently,” McCoy said.“We know where our ostrich comes from because we raised it. That connection to the source-and the ability to follow the product from our ranch to the finished stick-is something we think matters to consumers.”The launch also gives consumers an easier way to discover a meat that has traditionally meant ordering frozen cuts and cooking them at home. The shelf-stable sticks can go in a lunchbox, backpack, gym bag, desk drawer, or carry-on, opening ostrich to customers who might prefer not to begin with a raw ostrich steak.AVAILABILITYAmerican Ostrich Farms Ostrich & Beef Snack Sticks are available on Amazon and AmericanOstrich.Alpha-Gal Note: Although pure ostrich meat is avian rather than mammalian, American Ostrich Farms' snack sticks contain beef and a beef-derived collagen casing. The snack sticks are not suitable for individuals with alpha-gal syndrome.

Jess Roth

American Ostrich Farms

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Idaho Ranch Brings Ostrich to the Snack Aisle Nationwide News Provided By American Ostrich Farms October 07, 2026, 16:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry



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