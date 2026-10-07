G.A.S. Hardware Launches Garage Door Academy To Help Homeowners Identify Replacement Garage Door Springs

G.A.S Garage Door Academy has easy-to-follow instructions and graphics to help you choose the right garage door spring.

GAS Hardware's headquarters in Hollywood, Florida.

New online educational resource helps homeowners understand spring measurements, types, and other information needed to identify replacement garage door springs

- Nick Chandler, Director of Public Relations at G.A.S HardwareHOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For many homeowners, discovering a broken garage door spring is only the beginning of the problem. Finding a replacement can mean navigating unfamiliar specifications including wire diameter, inside diameter, spring length, wind direction and cycle ratings - often while comparing springs that appear nearly identical.G.A.S. Hardware, a national supplier of professional-grade garage door hardware, has launched the G.A.S. Hardware Garage Door Academy, a free online educational resource designed to make that process easier to understand.The Garage Door Academy provides homeowners and garage door professionals with practical information about garage door springs, how they work and the specifications used to identify them. The growing resource is intended to help visitors better understand the components they are researching before selecting replacement hardware.“One of the biggest challenges for homeowners isn't finding a garage door spring online - it's figuring out which spring they actually need,” said Nick Chandler, Director of Public Relations at G.A.S. Hardware.“We created the Garage Door Academy to put that information in one place and explain it in a way that's useful for someone who may never have had to identify a garage door spring before.”Understanding Garage Door Springs Before BuyingThe Academy's current garage door spring resources address many of the questions homeowners encounter when researching a broken or worn spring.Topics include how to measure a garage door torsion spring, how torsion springs work, the differences between torsion and extension springs, common reasons garage door springs break, spring cycle ratings and how to identify the specifications of an existing torsion spring.At the center of the resource is the company's Garage Door Springs: Complete Guide for Homeowners and Professionals, which brings these topics together in a single overview and directs readers to more detailed information when needed.One of the primary goals of the Academy is to help consumers understand that selecting a replacement spring involves more than finding one that looks similar to the original. Torsion springs can vary by wire diameter, inside diameter, length, wind direction and cycle rating. The existing door configuration and other specifications may also need to be considered when determining the appropriate replacement.From Professional Knowledge to a DIY ResourceG.A.S. Hardware has supplied garage door hardware to professional installers and contractors for more than two decades. The Garage Door Academy makes more of that product knowledge accessible to homeowners researching their own garage door systems.The educational material also addresses concepts that can be confusing to first-time buyers. For example, a higher spring cycle rating indicates that a spring is designed for a greater number of opening and closing cycles; it does not automatically mean that the spring is stronger or appropriate for a particular door.The company also emphasizes safety throughout the Academy. Garage door springs operate under significant tension, and homeowners should understand the risks associated with garage door spring systems before attempting repairs or replacement.“Giving customers better information helps them ask better questions and make more informed decisions,” added Chandler.“Our goal is to make the technical side of identifying garage door springs less intimidating while being clear about the importance of selecting the correct components and working safely.”A Growing Garage Door Education ResourceThe Garage Door Academy is being developed as an ongoing educational resource, with additional guides planned as the library expands.Homeowners currently researching a replacement spring can visit the G.A.S. Hardware Garage Door Academy to explore the educational library or begin with the Garage Door Springs Complete Guide for an overview of garage door spring types, identification, measurement, cycle life and replacement considerations.About G.A.S. HardwareFounded in 2005, G.A.S. Hardware is a U.S. supplier of professional-grade garage door and sliding door hardware serving professional installers, contractors and homeowners nationwide. The company operates distribution facilities in Hollywood, Florida, and Fremont, California, and offers garage door springs and related replacement hardware through its online store.For more information, visit G.A.S. Hardware online.

Nick Chandler

G.A.S Hardware

+1 954-698-4973

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G.A.S. Hardware Launches Garage Door Academy to Help Homeowners Identify Replacement Garage Door Springs News Provided By G.A.S Hardware October 07, 2026, 16:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Education, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail



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