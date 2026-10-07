Luxury Wyoming Ranch Sells And Closes In 48 Days Via Decaro Auctions

After more than a year on and off the market, Miner Creek Ranch went under contract in 36 days ahead of auction day

- Mario Vargas, CEO of DeCaro AuctionsNAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- DeCaro Auctions, a global leader in the marketing and sale of luxury real estate, announced today that Miner Creek Ranch, a landmark 558-acre recreational and residential property in the Jackson Hole region, has sold. The pre-auction sale was achieved following an intensive global marketing period executed in close partnership with Graham-Faupel-Mendenhall & Associates of Compass and REALM Global, a private global network and technology platform connecting the world's leading real estate advisors and their ultra-high-net-worth clients.Previously offered at $15 million, the expansive Wyoming ranch generated intense interest through DeCaro Auctions' accelerated marketing model, prompting a prospective buyer to submit a compelling pre-auction offer rather than risk competing against other registered bidders on auction day. The ranch went under contract 36 days after DeCaro Auctions launched its campaign, ahead of the scheduled auction date, and closed on September 29, 2026."A well-run auction campaign creates competition long before bidding opens. That's exactly what happened here,” said Mario Vargas, Chief Executive Officer of DeCaro Auctions."Working in partnership with DeCaro Auctions gave us a coordinated strategy for activating the market around Miner Creek Ranch. Together, we were able to re-engage buyers who had previously shown interest while also bringing new qualified buyers into the process,” said Matt Faupel, the listing broker with Graham-Faupel-Mendenhall & Associates of Compass.“The firm auction date created a clear reason for buyers to act, and ultimately the seller received and accepted an offer before the auction took place. It was a great example of how the auction process can create momentum and move the market.”Simultaneously, DeCaro Auctions launched a comprehensive global marketing campaign that created widespread awareness for the ranch across local, national, and international channels, targeting luxury prospects and elite real estate networks.“When you present an asset with this level of privacy, scale, and modern improvement, the challenge lies in compelling serious buyers to act decisively,” said Matthew Rollins, Chief Marketing Officer of DeCaro Auctions.“When buyers realize a premier property will sell on a specific date, it transforms passive interest into immediate action.”“What stood out to me was how closely DeCaro Auctions worked with us throughout the entire campaign. It truly felt like a partnership, with our teams working together to make sure the ranch was being presented to the right buyers and advisors,” added Julie Faupel, Founder and CEO of REALM Global.“DeCaro also launched a specialized outreach campaign through the REALM network, engaged leading luxury real estate advisors around the world, and created additional incentives for agents to bring qualified buyers to the property. There was a real commitment from everyone involved to give the ranch as much exposure as possible.”The campaign drew more than 40 private tours during the exposure window. Several prospective buyers entered the registration process, establishing a highly competitive environment. One motivated buyer elected to bypass open competition entirely, placing the property under a binding contract prior to the scheduled auction.“Working with DeCaro Auctions created an incredible amount of energy and momentum around my property in a very short period of time,” said the owner of Miner Creek Ranch.“"Their team worked hand in hand with my listing agents and left no stone unturned. Paired with a global campaign that reached qualified buyers worldwide, the process created true urgency and brought renewed focus from serious prospects. Ultimately, that energy produced a compelling offer I was comfortable accepting before auction day even arrived. The process activated the market and delivered an outstanding result.”The offering reflects DeCaro Auctions' seller focused acceleration strategy, designed to bypass conventional market stagnation and deliver clean, non-contingent contracts for the world's most distinctive luxury properties. The campaign's global reach was further amplified through DeCaro Auctions' strategic partnership with REALM Global, connecting the firm's luxury listings directly to elite real estate advisors and high-net-worth clients worldwide.For more information or to view upcoming luxury auction opportunities, visitWyoming real estate services provided by DeCaro Real Estate Services LLCAbout DeCaro AuctionsDeCaro Auctions is a global luxury auction firm specializing in the marketing and sale of high-value real estate, yachts and aviation, through strategic auction campaigns. Founded more than four decades ago, the firm combines disciplined auction execution with immersive marketing and private client advisory services to deliver certainty, global reach, and competitive outcomes for extraordinary properties.

Kennedey Martinek

Lion & Orb

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Luxury Wyoming Ranch Sells and Closes in 48 Days via DeCaro Auctions News Provided By Lion & Orb October 07, 2026, 16:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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