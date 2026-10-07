Bihar: Rakesh Tikait Opposes Land Acquisition At 2013 Rates For Satellite City Projects

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 7 (IANS) Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait arrived in Patna on Wednesday and criticised the Bihar government over the proposed acquisition of farmers' land for satellite city projects, particularly the compensation being offered for the land.

Addressing a press conference at the residence of MP Sudhakar Singh, Tikait said farmers were not opposed to development projects, including the construction of cities and hospitals, but insisted that they must receive fair compensation based on current land values.

He argued that land should not be acquired forcibly or at rates that do not reflect prevailing market conditions.

Tikait alleged that preparations were being made to acquire farmers' land for satellite city projects using outdated circle rates.

He said farmers would not accept compensation based on 2013 rates, arguing that the prices of commodities and other assets had increased significantly over the years.

Drawing a comparison with the rising price of gold and other goods, Tikait questioned why the valuation of farmers' land had not similarly increased.

He said that if the government continued to use 2013 rates for land acquisition, the prices of other commodities should also be considered at their 2013 levels.

He alleged that new land-acquisition formulas were being introduced in the name of development. He said farmers were bearing the impact when their land was acquired for large infrastructure and urban-development projects.

Tikait maintained that farmers were not against the government's development plans but wanted adequate compensation before their land was acquired.

He demanded that the government first revise the applicable circle rates and make arrangements for fair compensation.

Tikait said the agitation over farmers' land rights and compensation would continue.

He announced plans for farmers' gatherings in Nawada and Khagaria and appealed to farmers, youth and members of the public to unite over issues concerning land and farmers' rights.

Referring to Bihar's history of farmers' movements, Tikait invoked Mahatma Gandhi's Champaran movement and said there was still a need to raise the issue of farmers' rights.

The BKU's announced October programme includes a farmers' gathering in Khagaria on October 8.

Tikait also criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging that the party appoints Chief Ministers who operate at the direction of its central leadership.

He did not name any individual leader while remarking.

He also expressed support for the opposition's ongoing agitation over allegations of vote theft in Delhi and called for political parties and other groups to come together on the issue.

The remarks were made in the context of the broader political debate and represent Tikait's stated position.

Tikait reiterated that the farmers' campaign over land acquisition and compensation would continue and called on the Bihar government to ensure fair compensation before acquiring land for satellite city projects.