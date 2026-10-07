Telangana: 71.23 Lakh Voters Cleared For Inclusion In Final Electoral Rolls

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Oct 7 (IANS) Over 71.23 lakh voters have been cleared for inclusion in the final electoral rolls in Telangana following the hearing and disposal of notices issued to them under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) C. Sudharsan Reddy said that, as of October 7, a total of 71,23,526 electors had been found eligible for inclusion in the final electoral rolls.

A total of 92,88,180 notices were generated on account of logical discrepancies and non-mapping of records during the notices phase and the disposal of claims and objections under the SIR.

The election authorities delivered 91,92,625 notices.

According to the CEO, 95,555 notices are still pending delivery.

The claims and objections phase of the SIR process concluded on October 7, while the deadline for disposal of claims and objections is November 5, 2026.

The final electoral rolls will be published on November 9, 2026.

More than 73 lakh voters in Telangana were marked as ASDS (Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate), while over 92 lakh voters were issued notices over discrepancies.

The Election Commission published the draft voter list on August 17 following door-to-door enumeration.

Out of 3,38,26,448 electors, 73,39,235 were identified as ASDS.

These include 57.46 lakh electors who had permanently shifted or were found absent.

The election authorities also identified 9.22 lakh deceased electors, while 6.70 lakh voters were found enrolled at multiple places.

As many as 60 lakh voters were issued notices for discrepancies in their names, their family members' names, age details or other inconsistencies.

Another 32 lakh electors were identified as unmapped, meaning they could not be linked to the 2002 electoral rolls.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has requested the CEO to undertake mandatory field re-verification of high-density household electoral roll entries across all 119 Assembly constituencies through Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs), particularly households having 15 or more electors.

M. Shashidhar Reddy, Chairman of the BJP Election Affairs Committee, and Vemula Ashok, BJP State General Secretary and SIR State Convenor, wrote to the CEO stating that, through a systematic data audit and algorithmic screening of electoral roll data, they had identified approximately 1,63,000 electors associated with dwelling units or house numbers where 15 or more electors are presently recorded at the same address across Telangana's 119 Assembly constituencies.

"We respectfully submit that the mere presence of multiple electors at one address does not, by itself, establish that any elector is bogus, ineligible or improperly registered," the letter stated.

It added that the existence of such high-density household entries, particularly those containing 15 or more electors, constitutes an objectively identifiable category warranting enhanced field scrutiny.