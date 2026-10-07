Gujarat: Mumbai Businessman Held In Surat Cyber Fraud Case

MENAFN - IANS) Surat, Oct 7 (IANS) The Surat City Cyber Crime Cell has arrested a 46-year-old Mumbai-based businessman for allegedly providing his firm's bank account to an absconding accused for use in a cyber fraud case in which a complainant was allegedly cheated of more than Rs 5 lakh after being promised attractive returns from an e-commerce business.

According to the Cyber Crime Branch, the accused had contacted the complainant through a dating app and sent a link to a fake website.

The complainant was allegedly asked to create an ID on the website and was told that conducting e-commerce transactions through it would yield substantial returns.

The complainant subsequently transferred a total of Rs 5,88,909 into different bank accounts as part of the purported e-commerce business.

However, the money was not returned, following which a complaint was registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station under Sections 318(4), 336(2), 338, 336(3), 340(2), 61(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and Section 66D of the Information Technology Amendment Act, 2008.

Police identified the arrested accused as Imran Khilchi, a businessman residing in the Grant Road area of Mumbai.

The Cyber Crime Cell said Imran had allegedly provided the current account of his firm with a bank to an absconding accused residing in Dubai for use in cyber fraud.

He allegedly received Rs 12,000 as commission for providing the account.

Police said their investigation showed that a total of Rs 1,36,05,550 was transacted through the firm's current account between April 9, 2021, and September 24, 2026.

The arrest followed a technical investigation conducted by a team led by Police Inspector A.M. Mori, based on directions from senior officials.

The police also appealed to people not to provide their bank accounts to others in return for commissions or other inducements, warning that such accounts can be used for cyber fraud and that account holders can face legal action over transactions carried out through them.