Congress Unity Only For Photo Frame: Rajasthan BJP

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 7 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajasthan president Madan Rathore has taken a sharp dig at the Congress, claiming that the party's display of unity is limited to photographs while big differences continue to exist among its leaders.

Rathore said there was a race among Congress leaders to establish their political influence and outdo one another.

He also alleged that former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot continues to consider himself the party's supreme leader, or "Mathadheesh".

"The Congress is merely putting on a charade of unity. Their unity is for the camera, while deep-seated differences continue to exist within the party," Rathore said.

He claimed that the Congress leadership's internal differences could once again surface during the upcoming Panchayati Raj elections.

Rathore questioned why Congress leaders repeatedly felt the need to demonstrate their unity if the party was genuinely united publicly.

He alleged that an atmosphere of rivalry and internal conflict continues to prevail within the Congress and said these differences could become more apparent during the Panchayat elections.

Rathore also criticised former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, saying that he continues to view himself as the permanent leader or "supreme boss" of the Congress.

"A senior leader should think about making space for other leaders in the organisation rather than always placing himself at the centre," Rathore said.

Rathore referred to Gehlot's remarks that Sachin Pilot would not repeat his past mistakes this time, saying that such comments themselves reflected the Congress's internal tensions.

He said that although Congress leaders were now appearing together on the same platform and speaking about unity, traces of their old political rivalries could still be seen in their statements.

According to Rathore, the contest for leadership and political influence within the Congress has been a longstanding issue.

He said appearing together on a stage was one thing, but ensuring coordination among supporters and party workers at the grassroots level was another.

"The Panchayat elections will show the people the Congress's real position," Rathore said.

Rathore claimed that the Congress had already been rejected by voters in the recent civic body elections and predicted that the party would face an even bigger defeat in the upcoming Panchayati Raj elections.

He said the people of Rajasthan would assess the performance of the Bhajan Lal Sharma government over the past two-and-a-half years and vote on the basis of the work delivered by the government.

"The public will repose its faith in the work done by the Bhajan Lal government. Congress is headed for a defeat even worse than the one it suffered in the civic body elections," Rathore said.