Kamal Haasan Greets PM Modi On 25 Years In Public Service

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 7 (IANS) Actor and MP Kamal Haasan has extended warm wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing 25 years in public office, describing the milestone as a reflection of the trust and affection of the people.

In his message, Haasan recalled his own long association with public life and a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year after taking the oath as a Member of Parliament.

He said their conversation had centred on their aspirations for India and their responsibility towards future generations.

"Twenty-five years in public office is, above all, a testament to the trust and love of the people," Haasan said, addressing the Prime Minister as "Shri Narendra Modi ji".

Drawing a parallel with his own experience, Haasan said his journey of 70 years in public life had also been sustained by people's trust and affection.

His message placed public support at the heart of both journeys, presenting it as the foundation of a lasting relationship with the people.

Haasan also expressed appreciation for the reception he received when he met PM Modi following his entry into Parliament.

Although he was a first-time MP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been gracious enough to make time for him, he said.

"Last year, when I met him after taking my oath as an MP, he was gracious enough to give time to a first-time MP," Haasan recalled.

According to Haasan, the meeting provided an opportunity to discuss the country's future beyond their respective political affiliations.

He said they spoke about their hopes and dreams for India, along with the shared responsibility of working towards a stronger nation.

"Irrespective of our political affiliations, we spoke of our hopes and dreams for India and of our shared duty to build a stronger nation and a better future for generations to come," he said.

The tribute combined congratulations on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's milestone with a personal recollection of their interaction.

Haasan's message emphasised the importance of public trust and the responsibilities that accompany participation in public life.

By recalling their discussion, the MP highlighted the possibility of engaging on national aspirations across political differences.

His message linked the anniversary to a broader call for commitment to India's future, with the welfare of succeeding generations forming a central part of the responsibility he said they shared as elected public representatives.