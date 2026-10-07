President Murmu Visits Atal Tunnel, Calls It An Engineering Marvel

MENAFN - IANS) Manali, Oct 7 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday travelled through the Atal Tunnel in Himachal Pradesh's Rohtang region and described it as an engineering marvel, reflecting India's technological prowess, determination and commitment to ensuring seamless connectivity in some of the most challenging terrains.

The strategically significant Atal Tunnel, which connects Manali and the Lahaul-Spiti Valley throughout the year, was inaugurated in 2020 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The President wrote on X that the Atal Tunnel is an engineering marvel of global standards, constructed with exemplary dedication by the Border Roads Organisation.

"This iconic infrastructure stands as a testament to India's technological prowess, determination and commitment to ensuring seamless connectivity in the most challenging terrains," she said.

Describing the visit as a proud moment for Himachal Pradesh, Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla said he was honoured to join the President during her visit to the iconic Atal Tunnel.

He said the tunnel is a world-class feat of engineering that has brought Lahaul-Spiti closer to the rest of the nation.

Situated at over 10,000 feet, the tunnel stands as a testament to India's vision, technical capability and commitment to connecting remote communities.

Calling it an inspiring day, the Governor said the visit showcased the nation's strength in modern infrastructure and strategic development.

President Murmu, who is staying in the picturesque tourist resort of Manali, is scheduled to conclude her Himachal Pradesh visit on October 8 and return to New Delhi.

The Atal Tunnel is the longest highway tunnel in the world.

The 9.02-km-long tunnel connects Manali to the Lahaul-Spiti Valley throughout the year.

Earlier, the valley remained cut off for about six months every year due to heavy snowfall.

The tunnel has been built with ultra-modern specifications in the Pir Panjal range of the Himalayas at an altitude of 3,000 metres (10,000 feet) above mean sea level.

It reduces the road distance between Manali and Leh by 46 km and travel time by about four to five hours.

The South Portal of the Atal Tunnel is located 25 km from Manali at an altitude of 3,060 metres. At the same time, the North Portal is situated near Teling village in Sissu in the Lahaul Valley at an altitude of 3,071 metres.

It is a horseshoe-shaped, single-tube, double-lane tunnel with an eight-metre-wide roadway and an overhead clearance of 5.525 metres.

The tunnel has been designed for a traffic density of 3,000 cars and 1,500 trucks per day, with a maximum speed limit of 80 km per hour.