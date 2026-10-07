Bengal CM Promises BJP Win On All 42 LS Seats In 2029

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 7 (IANS) Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday, while speaking at Vadnagar in Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said that in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, the people of West Bengal would gift PM Modi victories for BJP candidates from all 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.

He made the statement while speaking at an event in Vadnagar marking 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public administrative journey, first as Gujarat Chief Minister and subsequently as Prime Minister.

"In West Bengal, I am trying to replicate the kind of development work that has been achieved in Gujarat," Adhikari said.

He added that PM Modi had taught 1.4 billion people the mantra of "Nation above all", and claimed that welfare of the poor and the curbing of terrorism had been achieved under PM Modi's leadership.

Speaking on the occasion, Adhikari also launched sharp attacks on both the former Left Front government and the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal.

"First the Left Front and then the Trinamool Congress were in power in West Bengal," Adhikari said.

He alleged that the two political formations together had created a threat to the country's security and claimed that more than three lakh Bangladeshis had been expelled from Gujarat after entering India through the Indo-Bangladesh border in West Bengal.

According to Adhikari, during the Trinamool regime in West Bengal, around 600 km of the international border with Bangladesh effectively remained open.

He further said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had promised in an election manifesto that land would be provided to the Border Security Force within 45 days of the BJP coming to power in West Bengal.

Adhikari claimed that the commitment had been fulfilled and asserted that PM Modi had guaranteed the development of West Bengal.

He also claimed that, after 50 years, a nationalist government had finally been formed in West Bengal.