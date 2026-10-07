Bihar: Man Arrested In Alleged Occult Treatment Case

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 7 (IANS) Bihar Police have arrested Shravan Mahto, alias Shravan Bhagat, in connection with allegations that children were subjected to inhumane treatment in the name of medical care at Mahadevpatti village in Sitamarhi's Parihar block.

The case came to light after a video circulated widely on social media purportedly showing Shravan grabbing and shaking children, lifting them by their legs, and allegedly throwing them to the ground.

Police said the accused fled when officers initially reached the spot but was later arrested and is now being interrogated.

According to residents, Shravan had allegedly been conducting rituals involving exorcism and occult practices, locally described as tantra-mantra, at the premises of a cremation ground in Mahadevpatti for around four years.

Locals claimed that people would bring children to the site, particularly on Mondays and Fridays, seeking treatment for speech and mobility difficulties and other physical ailments.

Police are investigating these claims and are also trying to establish how long the alleged activity had been taking place.

During interrogation, Shravan allegedly told police that he administered consecrated rice grains, or akshat, while invoking Goddess Kamakhya and Lord Narasimha.

He reportedly claimed that he had not learnt the practice from anyone and had acquired the knowledge through a dream.

He also allegedly claimed that people had travelled from Nepal and even Australia seeking treatment and that he had been practising the method for around a decade.

He further claimed that no child had died during this period.

These statements form part of the investigation and have not been independently established.

The alleged treatment shown in the viral video has triggered public outrage.

However, the video has not been independently verified, and its full context and the identities of those shown in it have yet to be established.

An FIR has been registered on the statement of Parihar Station House Officer Pankaj Kumar Yadav.

Police have invoked provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

ASP Ashish Anand said the accused had been arrested and that the entire matter was under investigation.

"We are seeking to determine who brought the children to the site, how long the alleged practices had been continuing, and whether other people were involved," Anand said.

Investigators are examining the viral video, the accused's statement and information gathered from residents to establish the sequence of events and identify any other individuals who may have been involved.

The case has also raised questions about measures taken by the local administration to protect children from potentially harmful practices.