Nityanand Rai Highlights PM Modi's 25 Years In Public Service At Arwal Event

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 7 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai received a warm welcome from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers upon his arrival in Arwal to participate in the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha' and the 'Seva Jyoti Kalash Yatra', organised to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 25-year journey in public life.

After inaugurating the 'Seva Jyoti Kalash Yatra', Rai told journalists that service, good governance and nation-building had remained central to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public career over the past 25 years.

He said India was moving towards new heights of development under PM Modi's leadership and that the country's standing and influence on the global stage were also rising.

Rai said the trust of crores of citizens was the Prime Minister's greatest strength and had reinforced the resolve to build a 'Viksit Bharat'.

He said PM Modi had sought to link the country's development with public participation, making citizens partners in the nation-building process.

Rai said the goal of a 'Viksit Bharat' was not merely a government objective but a collective resolve of the country's citizens.

He highlighted progress in areas such as self-reliance, modernisation, good governance, social justice and public welfare as indicators of what he described as the foundation of a 'New India'.

He said the national economy was strengthening under the PM Modi-led government and that efforts were being made to bring villages, people experiencing poverty, farmers, youth and women into the mainstream of development.

Describing the 'Seva Jyoti Kalash Yatra' as more than a ceremonial event, Rai said it was intended to take the message of service and the resolve to build a developed India to the people.

He called upon citizens to contribute to the effort to realise the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat'.

He said collective participation would help build a strong, prosperous, self-reliant and developed India.

Arwal MLA Manoj Kumar and Agiaon MLA Mahesh Paswan were among those present at the event.

The programme was presided over by BJP district president Dharmendra Tiwari and conducted by Sanjeev Kumar.

A large number of BJP workers and members of the public attended the programme.

BJP state spokesperson Piyush Sharma, former district president Ajay Paswan, Radhakant Sharma, Ramvinay Sharma, Sunita Singh, Munni Chandravanshi, Ramashish Das, Nitish Paswan and Amrit Raj Upadhyay were also present.