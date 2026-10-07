Himachal Malana Villagers Encouraged To Shun Illicit Cannabis Cultivation

MENAFN - IANS) Kullu, Oct 7 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) has organised a Jan Samvad at Malana village in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh as part of its preventive outreach under the Yuva Raksha initiative and its efforts to fulfil the mandate of promoting alternative development in areas affected by illicit cannabis cultivation.

The village of Malana is known for its distinctive cultural heritage, traditional community institutions and its long-standing association with areas of illicit cannabis cultivation.

The initiative is in furtherance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a Nasha Mukt Bharat (Drug-Free India). It seeks to contribute to the objectives of the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan through sustained preventive awareness, youth engagement and community participation.

As part of its Jan Samvad initiative, the Central Bureau of Narcotics conducted awareness drives to sensitise rural youth and local populations to the harmful effects of cannabis (ganja), charas and hashish oil consumption.

Concurrently, the CBN actively encouraged villagers to adopt alternative development and cropping systems and sustainable livelihood models supported by various departments.

Discussions also focused on challenges faced by the community in developing alternative livelihoods, including difficulties in apple cultivation, connectivity, market linkages and securing fair prices for agricultural produce.

Opportunities in apiculture, animal husbandry, dairy-related activities, tourism and other locally suitable livelihood avenues were also discussed.

The impact of illicit cannabis cultivation on the local ecology, including the reduction of grazing areas traditionally available for sheep and goats and concerns relating to deforestation, was also discussed.

The interaction was constructive and provided an opportunity for the CBN team and the local community to discuss practical challenges as well as possible avenues for sustainable development and alternative livelihood generation.

At the conclusion of the Jan Samvad, community members took a collective pledge to refrain from drug consumption and to discourage illicit cannabis cultivation in the coming cultivation season, while working with the CBN to explore alternative livelihood and crop-development opportunities.

Schoolchildren also took a pledge to remain drug-free and contribute towards building a healthy and drug-free community.