Rajasthan: Special Campaign Underway For Voter Registration

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 7 (IANS) In accordance with the directives of the Election Commission of India, a special campaign has been launched across Rajasthan to register eligible and new voters as part of the continuous updating of the electoral rolls.

The campaign aims to ensure the inclusion of eligible citizens who were left out during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), as well as young people who have attained the age of 18 and are eligible to vote for the first time.

Rajasthan Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Naveen Mahajan said District Election Officers and Electoral Registration Officers are taking necessary steps across all districts as part of the campaign.

Over the past seven days, more than 57,000 Form-6 applications for new voter registration have been received from various Assembly constituencies.

Mahajan said awareness activities and special camps are being organised at schools and colleges through Electoral Literacy Clubs (ELCs) to publicise the campaign and encourage eligible citizens to register.

Awareness programmes conducted by ELCs across Assembly constituencies are being monitored and supervised by District Election Officers at the district level.

The progress of the campaign and related activities is also being regularly reviewed at the Election Department headquarters.

For the convenience of citizens, the Election Commission of India has waived the requirement to submit the declaration form that was mandatory during the SIR process along with Form-6 for new voter registration and Form-8 for corrections, in Rajasthan and other states where the SIR process has been completed.

Eligible citizens can apply online to register their names in the electoral roll by submitting Form-6 through the Election Commission's voter services portal or through ECINET.

Applications can also be submitted through the Booth Level Officer (BLO) of the applicant's area.

Mahajan appealed to all eligible citizens to take advantage of the special campaign and ensure that their names are included in the electoral roll.

He also urged people to encourage eligible members of their families and neighbourhoods, particularly young people who have recently turned 18 and others whose names are not yet on the electoral roll, to complete the registration process.

He said the Election Department is committed to strengthening a participatory, inclusive and robust democratic system.