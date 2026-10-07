Haryana CM Meets Punjab, Haryana Diaspora Entrepreneurs In Singapore

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Oct 7 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday met industrialists and business representatives of Punjab and Haryana origin during his visit to Singapore.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister appreciated the contribution of the diaspora and said that through their hard work, talent and entrepreneurship abroad, the Indian community is enhancing the country's pride.

He said the entire nation is proud of the dedication and achievements of Indians who are making the country proud in Singapore, a modern and leading global business hub.

The Chief Minister said that the global experience and expertise gained by the diaspora can play an important role in India's development.

He urged the industrialists to explore the investment opportunities available in Haryana and become partners in the state's development journey.

Chief Minister Saini said that despite its limited geographical area and resources, Singapore has established itself as one of the world's leading business and economic centres through visionary economic policies, robust infrastructure, good governance and effective law and order.

He said Haryana is also continuously working towards providing investors with better law and order, modern infrastructure, good governance and a conducive environment for industries.

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has achieved new milestones of development in recent years and is today moving rapidly towards the goal of a developed India.

He said the policies of the Central government have created new opportunities for investment, infrastructure, employment and entrepreneurship in the country.

He said the construction of the Kartarpur Corridor under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is an important achievement that has fulfilled the long-standing aspiration of devotees.

The Chief Minister said the Haryana government has also taken significant steps in the interest of families affected by the anti-Sikh riots by providing them government jobs.

Chief Minister Saini said Haryana has today established a strong identity as one of the country's leading industrial and investment hubs.

The state's geographical location, strong road and rail connectivity, skilled human resources, robust industrial infrastructure and investor-friendly policies make Haryana an attractive destination for investment.