Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot Share Banter At Congress Meet Ahead Of Panchayat Polls

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 7 (IANS) A lighthearted exchange between the former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress General Secretary Sachin Pilot ahead of a meeting at the Congress war room in Jaipur on Wednesday has drawn attention amid ongoing discussions about the party's internal dynamics.

During the interaction, Gehlot, referring to Sachin Pilot and Rajasthan Congress in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, said, "Punjab In-charge (Pilot), tell us now. Earlier, he (Randhawa) was your in-charge; now, you are his in-charge."

Pilot responded jokingly to Gehlot, saying, "You are the one in charge of everyone. Rajasthan, Punjab... what difference does it make?"

Gehlot laughed and replied, "I am the permanent in-charge."

The exchange prompted laughter among the leaders present, including Gehlot, Pilot and Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra.

Pilot was recently appointed Congress in-charge for Punjab, while Randhawa, who previously served as Punjab Congress in-charge, is currently the party's Rajasthan in-charge.

The lighthearted exchange came amid heightened attention to the Congress' internal dynamics following its performance in the recent urban local body elections.

After the meeting at the Congress war room, Gehlot told the media that questions about unity within the party had now been answered.

"You always ask if there is a lack of unity in the Congress. Today, you have seen it-there is unity. Everyone is united," Gehlot said.

He also expressed confidence about the party's prospects in the next Assembly election, saying, "The Congress government will be formed next time; nothing can stop it. Next time, you won't ask whether there is unity in the Congress."

The latest interaction comes days after Gehlot hosted a dinner for Congress leaders at the Constitution Club on Monday.

Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra, Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully, former State Congress President CP Joshi, former Minister BD Kalla, former State Congress in-charge Avinash Pande, senior leader Mohan Prakash and several other former Ministers and party leaders attended the dinner.

Gehlot interacted with the Congress leaders during the gathering, with political and informal discussions taking place.

He had recently questioned aspects of the Congress organisation's strategy during the urban local body elections.

He had said that if the Congress had responded to the BJP's roadshows with roadshows of its own, the results could have been different.

He also pointed to the significant number of votes secured by independent candidates as a concern.

His remarks were seen in some political circles as criticism of the state party organisation's election strategy.

Earlier, Gehlot had also made remarks, without explicitly naming Pilot, in connection with the Manesar episode.

Pilot subsequently responded in a conciliatory manner, saying that Ashok Gehlot had the same affection for him as he had for his son Vaibhav Gehlot.

The exchange had marked a shift from the sharper public statements that had characterised their differences in the past.

The recent public interactions between senior Congress leaders have prompted discussion about the party's internal equations.