Visiting Modi's Birthplace A 'Lifetime Achievement': Suvendu Adhikari

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari was elated to visit the birthplace of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vadnagar, in Gujarat and said that it was "lifetime achievement" for him.

“I have a 33-year political career, from being a councillor to the Chief Minister. Visiting Modi ji's birthplace is a lifetime achievement, and I am grateful,” Adhikari said.

Chouhan Lauds PM's Life as an Inspiration

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also on Wednesday visited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthplace, Vadnagar, in Gujarat and said the Prime Minister's life is an example of how strong willpower, determination, passion and hard work can help a person achieve big goals and contribute to the country and society.

Chouhan visited the school where PM Modi received his primary education and the tea shop where he helped his father with work during his childhood.

“This is the very site, that sacred place where our Prime Minister Narendra Modi received his primary education. I had the privilege of visiting that classroom, where PM Modi used to study. There is an amazing energy in that classroom,” Chouhan said.

He said PM Modi's life has inspired people and inspired even more after visiting Vadnagar.

“Even being born into a very ordinary family, if you have strong willpower, the determination, passion, and drive to work, then God gives you all the strength for it. The example in front of us is the life of Narendrabhai,” he said.

Chouhan said human life is precious and people should make better use of it by setting big goals and preparing a roadmap to achieve them.

“We too should make big goals, and create a roadmap to achieve them. And then, by following the roadmap, if we work hard to achieve our goals, we can do even better for our country, our society, and the world,” he said.

Leaders Celebrate PM Modi's 25 Years in Public Service

In Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh Minister Krishna Gaur, while speaking on PM Modi completing 25 years of public service, described him as a 'Jan-Nayak' and 'Karmayogi'.

“It is said that in politics, one who creates history is considered extraordinary. A leader who wins the hearts of the masses is hailed as a 'Jan-Nayak'. One who earns the nation's emotional trust is known as a 'Karmayogi', and the individual who triumphs across all three of these benchmarks, achieving all three milestones, is regarded as the pinnacle of political leadership,” Gaur said.

She added,“Today, I am proud, and every citizen of the country is proud to state that our nation's 'Karmayogi' PM Modi has lived up to these three parameters with absolute perfection.”

PM's Brother Recalls Dedicated Service

PM Modi's brother Prahlad Modi also spoke on the Prime Minister completing 25 years as the head of a government and recalled his dedicated service to the nation.

“He hasn't seen the sun, nor the shade. He hasn't seen the rain, nor the cold. The 25 years of dedicated service of a successful Prime Minister who has the strength in his heart and mind to do whatever it takes for the nation. We are celebrating him today,” Prahlad Modi said.

He also spoke about the 'Seva Sankalp Yatra', which travelled from Varanasi to Vadnagar and back to Varanasi, with young people from different states participating in the initiative.

He said the participants visited small and big villages, met people, carried out social work and made a pledge with them.

“This is not a political matter. This is about what a youth can do for the country's interest, and it showcases a talent,” he said.

Prahlad Modi said the closing ceremony of the Seva Yatra was held in Vadnagar, the place from where Narendra Modi hails, and expressed hope that the Prime Minister would continue to serve the country tirelessly and inspire citizens.

“We pray to God that PM Narendra Modi continues to serve the country tirelessly and keeps inspiring all its citizens,” he said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)