RBI Repo Rate Hike: Why The Rate Was Raised To 5.5% And What It Means For You

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has raised the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.5%, marking its first hike in four years. The central bank has also shifted its monetary policy stance from 'neutral' to 'calibrated tightening'. The decision could have wider implications for borrowing costs, liquidity and financial conditions. But what is the repo rate, why does the RBI change it, and what does a rate hike mean for ordinary borrowers?

What Is Repo Rate?

The repo rate is the interest rate at which the RBI lends short-term funds to commercial banks against eligible securities. The term 'repo' comes from 'repurchase agreement', which refers to an arrangement in which securities are sold with an agreement to buy them back at a specified price and on a specified date.

In simple terms, banks can borrow funds from the RBI by providing eligible securities as collateral. They later repurchase those securities under the agreed terms.

The repo rate therefore represents the cost at which banks access short-term funds from the central bank.

Who Decides The Repo Rate?

The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is responsible for deciding the repo rate. It reviews economic and financial conditions before deciding whether to increase, reduce or maintain the policy rate.

The committee considers factors such as inflation, economic growth, liquidity in the financial system, borrowing conditions, currency movements and developments in the money market.

The repo rate is one of the RBI's main monetary policy tools. By changing it, the central bank can influence liquidity and borrowing conditions across the financial system.

What Securities Are Used In A Repo?

A repo transaction is backed by securities that serve as collateral. Government securities, including government-dated securities and Treasury Bills, are among the instruments used in such transactions.

Repos can be structured in different ways, including overnight and fixed-term arrangements. They may also take forms such as classic repos, buy-sell back repos and tripartite repos.

Why Does The RBI Change The Repo Rate?

The RBI uses the repo rate to influence financial conditions and manage inflation and liquidity. A higher repo rate generally makes short-term borrowing more expensive for banks, while a lower rate can make funds cheaper.

The central bank therefore considers the overall economic environment before changing the policy rate. Its decisions can affect lending, investment, spending and liquidity across the economy.

How Does A Repo Rate Hike Affect You?

Consumers do not directly pay the repo rate to the RBI. However, changes in the policy rate can eventually influence the interest rates charged by banks and other financial institutions.

When the repo rate rises, borrowing costs can increase. Depending on the loan and its benchmark, borrowers with floating-rate home loans, personal loans or other credit facilities may see their interest rates or EMIs rise.

However, the impact is not necessarily immediate or identical across all lenders. Banks may respond differently depending on their funding costs, loan benchmarks and prevailing market conditions.

Why Does The Latest Hike Matter?

The latest 25-basis-point increase to 5.5%, along with the shift to 'calibrated tightening', signals a move towards tighter monetary conditions.

For borrowers, the decision makes it important to monitor changes in lending rates and EMIs. For the wider economy, the repo rate remains a key RBI tool for managing inflation, liquidity and financial stability.