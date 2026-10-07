Kollam: Gang With Woman Targets Elderly Shopkeepers In Broad Daylight! Read Details

Kollam: A three-member gang, which includes a woman, is on the run after a series of daylight thefts. The gang uses a two-wheeler without a number plate. They are targeting shops in the Kollam city limits and nearby areas. The thieves recently looted money from shops in Valathungal, Koottikkada, Thannimukku, Valiyavila, and Kannanalloor. Elderly shopkeepers are their main targets.

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The gang follows a simple trick. The three members reach a shop on their bike. They ask for random items to distract the people inside the shop. While the owner is busy, they grab all the cash from the table and run. Their partners wait on the bike a few meters away to help them escape quickly. The gang also steals mobile phones and other costly items along with the cash.

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The thieves stole Rs 8500 from Sreedharan Nair's grocery shop. This shop is located right in front of the Kalari Vathukkal temple in Eravipuram Valathungal. They also looted Rs 5000 from Pavithran's coconut shop in Thannimukku. In Puliyathumukku, they took a mobile phone and cash from another shop. The gang then targeted Raju's shop in Mayyanad Valiyavila and stole Rs 1500 from the cash counter. CCTV footage clearly shows that the same gang is behind all these thefts. The Eravipuram police station has received the maximum number of complaints against this gang. Locals are now protesting because the police have failed to catch the culprits despite so many back-to-back thefts.